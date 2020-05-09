Devices and Open Hardware With Linux
Go back in time with a Raspberry Pi-powered radio
WiFi 6 Embedded SBC Features Qualcomm IPQ6018 Processor, Gigabit & 2.5Gbps Ethernet Ports
The board apparently runs the older OpenWRT 14.07 Barrier Breaker firmware, and Qualcomm SDK is provided with QCA binary drivers
Primitive turret automatic tracking
Continuing in my series of developments with the Mech Warfare turret, I’ve now managed to replicate the primitive target tracking functionality I had in the v2 version of the turret. This works using a pretty simple principle: [...]
Teensy 4.1 Board Gets Longer for Ethernet, MicroSD Slot, and More GPIOs
What comes after Teensy 4.0? Teensy 4.1. The new version of the Arduino compatible board is powered by the same NXP i.MX RT1062 Cortex-M7 crossover processor clocked at 600 MHz, but about doubling in length in order to add a 10/100 Mbit Ethernet PHY, a MicroSD card slot, and offer more I/Os.
Teensy 4.1 also increases flash memory to 8 MB (vs 2 MB for Teensy 4.0), and the USB hot-plugging power management circuitry needed to plug a USB device via a USB host cable.
