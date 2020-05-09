5 humans review 5 open source video chat tools
Stuck indoors like most of the rest of the world, a group of Opensource.com editors and correspondents—Seth Kenlon, Matt Broberg, Alan Formy-Duval, Jessica Cherry, and Chris Hermansen—decided to use their far-flung locations and variable-quality internet connections to try out several open source video-conferencing solutions.
Regardless of which solution you choose, we're clearly past the tipping point of open source communication. There are several great options, so try one on your next call, and get off those proprietary and centralized (and probably insecure) chat applications! Next time someone invites you to a call, make a counter offer with an easy-to-remember Jitsi or p2p.chat URL or just your phone number for a Signal chat.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 312 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
3 hours 33 sec ago
9 hours 54 min ago
10 hours 25 sec ago
15 hours 22 min ago
15 hours 47 min ago
17 hours 14 min ago
17 hours 19 min ago
18 hours 13 min ago
19 hours 8 min ago
19 hours 11 min ago