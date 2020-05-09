A Surprising New Remix Of Ubuntu 20.04 Brings Unity Back To Life Nearly 10 years ago, Canonical introduced Unity to the world. When Ubuntu 18.04 LTS released in early 2018, the company abandoned Unity in favor of the GNOME 3 desktop. Some people in the Linux community viewed this as a huge mistake. If you’re yearning for the good ole’ Unity and Compiz days, I bring awesome tidings: someone’s shining a new spotlight on them, and the stage underneath is a brand new Linux distribution called Ubuntu Unity Remix 20.04.

Lnav Log Files Navigator Helps You Analyze Log Files in a Mac OS or Linux Terminal If you have a problem with your computer, you may have to go through log files, or as a software engineer, you may be looking for clues about a bug in a debug or error log. It can be done in any text editor, but there may be a better way thanks to lnav Log Files Navigator that allows checking those files more easily and efficiently in a Mac OS or Linux terminal. lnav is open-source software released under a BSD-2 clause in Github. It’s not new at all as some commits were made in January 2010, but it’s new to me, and hopefully to some of you as well.