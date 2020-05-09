Language Selection

A Surprising New Remix Of Ubuntu 20.04 Brings Unity Back To Life

Tuesday 12th of May 2020 01:05:17 PM Filed under
Ubuntu

Nearly 10 years ago, Canonical introduced Unity to the world. When Ubuntu 18.04 LTS released in early 2018, the company abandoned Unity in favor of the GNOME 3 desktop. Some people in the Linux community viewed this as a huge mistake. If you’re yearning for the good ole’ Unity and Compiz days, I bring awesome tidings: someone’s shining a new spotlight on them, and the stage underneath is a brand new Linux distribution called Ubuntu Unity Remix 20.04.

