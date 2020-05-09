Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Is Coming in June with Cinnamon 4.6, Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Linux Mint 20 was announced at the end of January 2020, along with the LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 4 rolling release based on Debian GNU/Linux, which was released on March 20th.
Soon after the release of LMDE 4, the Linux Mint 20 operating system was dubbed as “Ulyana” and the team announced the obvious, that it would be based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa).
