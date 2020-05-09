Video/Audio: Manjaro 20 GNOME and Xfce, This Week in Linux and Talk Python to Me Checking out Manjaro 20 GNOME and Xfce Manjaro 20 was released recently, and I decided to review both the GNOME and Xfce editions in this video.

This Week in Linux 103: XRdesktop, 700% Increase to Linux Marketshare, Firefox, MNT Reform 00:58 = DLN Patrons Chat Live Stream Announcement · [Timezone Converter] 01:37 = Sponsored by Digital Ocean · [do.co/dln] 02:26 = xrdesktop 0.14 with OpenXR Support · [collabora.com] 06:23 = Firefox 76.0 Released · [mozilla.org] 11:49 = Manjaro Linux + Star Labs Linux Laptops · [starlabs.systems] 15:49 = MNT Reform: DIY Open Laptop · [crowdsupply.com] 23:47 = herbstluftwm 0.8.2 Released · [herbstluftwm.org] 27:50 = NOAFtodo: ncurses TODO-manager · [github.com] 30:46 = Front Page Linux · [Links: frontpagelinux.com, Linux++, Lenovo + Fedora Thinkpads] 33:12 = Destination Linux · [Links: destinationlinux.org, DL171, DL172, DL173] 34:56 = Become a Patron of TuxDigital & TWinL · [tuxdigital.com/contribute] 36:19 = Linux Marketshare 7x Increase Last Month · [techradar.com] 39:54 = LGW Interview with Ell, GIMP Core Developer · [libregraphicsworld.org] 41:25 = Netherlands & Munich to use “Public Code” · [Links: fsfe.org (Munich), fsfe.org (Netherlands)] 51:26 = Humble Bundle Bonanza 56:17 = Outro

Talk Python to Me Episode #264: 10 tips every Flask developer should know Are you a web developer who uses Flask? It has become the most popular Python web framework. Even if you have used it for years, I bet we cover at least one thing that will surprise you and make your Flask code better. Join me as I speak with Miguel Grinberg about his top 10 list for tips and tricks in the Flask world. They're great!

Games: Fury Unleashed, Dead Age, PULSAR: Lost Colony, Railway Empire, One Dreamer, DOOM 64 With crazy action and excellent visuals 'Fury Unleashed' is out now and there's a free Prologue Fury Unleashed is an action platformer with a seriously good art style from developer Awesome Games Studio, it's out in full now and they added Linux support just before release too. Mixing in what the developer loved about Dead Cells and Rogue Legacy, with the intensity of classics like Contra and Metal Slug it definitely looks the part. There's some serious action sequences in it and it looks brilliant. The idea is that you're blasting your way through an ever-changing comic book, with ink you collect from enemies being your most valuable resource and each room acts like a comic panel.

Zombie survival RPG 'Dead Age' is now available DRM-free on GOG Silent Dreams and Headup have just recently put up their Zombie survival RPG, Dead Age, up on GOG so anyone can now grab this positively rated game DRM-free. Originally released back in 2016, GOG are a bit late on the uptake with this one but good things come to those who wait. Survive the zombie apocalypse with turn-based combat and permanent death! Manage survivors, go on dangerous scavenging runs, build alliances, craft equipment, make difficult story-influencing decisions, defend your camp against undead hordes and experience non-linear rogue-lite elements. An innovative Indie Survival-RPG!

Space command sim PULSAR: Lost Colony gains a much improved AI and new sectors PULSAR: Lost Colony is a co-op spaceship command sim, one where you and friends can each take a dedicated role and it just got much better for solo players. Beta 29 released last Friday, May 8, which overhauled how the AI works both for you and enemies. Leafy Games mentioned how the AI has been enhanced to be capable of charging programs, patrolling sectors and even launching nukes. AI priorities and behaviours got a big boost too. As an example, if you have an AI engineer to fill a slot in your crew it can now lower shields, eject the reactor core and more. The Scientist AI can also now do extras like running a sensor sweep. There's also new sectors you can explore, and new Beacon item that may spawn into some sectors that's supposed to help mix-up the space combat. These beacons can either help or hinder you as they do a variety of things from improving your boost to disabling cloaking tech. You can destroy them if they annoy you too.

Railway Empire goes to the southern hemisphere in the Down Under DLC out now G'day! Gaming Minds Studios and Kalypso Media continue expanding their building sim Railway Empire, with a big new DLC pack out now that visits the sun-scorched plains of the Australian outback. Not only did it get a big new DLC, they also released a free update for everyone which includes bug fixes and optimizations for signal-controlled stations it also added a whole new challenge map 'Thunder Across the prairie'.

One Dreamer: Prologue, a narrative adventure about a failed VR game developer needs some Linux testing Developer Gareth Ffoulkes is currently working on One Dreamer, a narrative story adventure about an indie game developer suffering burnout. There's a Prologue and it now has a Linux Beta that needs some testing. One Dreamer: Prologue is the story of a failed VR game developer who inadvertently inspired two young kids to follow in his footsteps. Program objects, solve coding puzzles and discover the reason why Frank became a game dev in this emotional, English voiced prologue of One Dreamer.

DOOM 64 is now available to stream on Google Stadia Google have added another game to their Linux-powered streaming service, with DOOM 64 now officially available. Already available on other stores and services, it was originally released in 1997 for the Nintendo 64 and was given a new life with an updated version with help from Nightdive Studios.