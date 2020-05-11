today's howtos
Apache 101: 0-WordPress in 15 minutes
What to do When You See “Repository does not have a release file” Error in Ubuntu
How To Install Node.js on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
How to Add Swap Space on Ubuntu 20.04
How to Execute a Command or Script at Reboot or Startup
How to Install DOSBox for Linux to Play Old DOS Games
How to install WPS Office 2019 on Ubuntu 20.04
How to move selected lines within a file
How to set up an SFTP Server on Linux
How to use Ubuntu File Manager And It’s Alternatives
Scan your Linux security with Lynis
How SELinux separates containers using Multi-Level Security
Pop!_OS 20.04 Review: Best Ubuntu based Linux Distribution
Pop! OS is a fairly new Ubuntu-based Linux desktop distribution, developed by American computer manufacturer System76. System76 created Pop! OS to use on its hardware lineup as a pre-loaded OS. However, due to its customizations, the built-in driver support - it gained popularity and it is arguably the best Ubuntu-based distribution today.
Robotic Open Source Puppy Needs A Home
The brains of the Pupper is a Raspberry Pi running some custom code that translates the input from a joystick into movement. The movements Pupper can make include walking, trotting, running, jumping, and a series of dog-like look around moves, all calculated in code with inverse kinematics. There is no option to howl or tilt the head, though, as it doesn’t have a head. It’s a pretty neat looking design that could be the basis of a rather cool robot dog. The designers estimate that it should cost between $600 and $900 to build, but I can see some potential for cost-saving in there using cheaper servos or other scavenged parts.
