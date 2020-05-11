Language Selection

Games: VirtuaVerse, Humble Indie Bundle and Valheim

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of May 2020 12:21:21 AM
  • Cyberpunk point and click 'VirtuaVerse' is out now and looks incredible

    VirtuaVerse looks shockingly good and has an awesome soundtrack to go along with it and it's out now with same-day Linux support from Theta Division.

    Possibly one of the most stylish point and click adventures I've seen in some time, and an incredibly intriguing setting too. Set in a "future not-so-far-away" because nothing seems impossible anymore, society has migrated over to the virtual world across a single neural network that sounds horrifying. You play as Nathan, an outsider living off-the-grid on a quest to find a missing girlfriend.

  • The Humble Indie Bundle 21 launches to mark the tenth anniversary

    To mark the tenth anniversary, the team over at Humble have now launched the Humble Indie Bundle 21 with some wonderful Linux games included. Hard to imagine it was ten years ago that the first bundle appeared, back when it was run by Wolfire Games and later spun into its own company.

  • Get ready to be a viking in Valheim, Beta sign-ups are open

    Valheim can't come soon enough, a survival & exploration with a fantasy theme inspired by norse mythology and viking culture and you can get in early. The developer, Iron Gate AB, has today opened a Closed Beta period and anyone can sign up for it.

    They previously put up a very early Alpha available on itch.io, which admittedly I put quite a bit of time into and ended up enjoying it a lot. It ends up being quite a pretty game too, although it does have a slightly odd graphical style mixing lower resolution texturing with some advanced techniques and great lighting that all work together to give it a unique feel.

Pop!_OS 20.04 Review: Best Ubuntu based Linux Distribution

Pop! OS is a fairly new Ubuntu-based Linux desktop distribution, developed by American computer manufacturer System76. System76 created Pop! OS to use on its hardware lineup as a pre-loaded OS. However, due to its customizations, the built-in driver support - it gained popularity and it is arguably the best Ubuntu-based distribution today. Read more

Android Leftovers

Robotic Open Source Puppy Needs A Home

The brains of the Pupper is a Raspberry Pi running some custom code that translates the input from a joystick into movement. The movements Pupper can make include walking, trotting, running, jumping, and a series of dog-like look around moves, all calculated in code with inverse kinematics. There is no option to howl or tilt the head, though, as it doesn’t have a head. It’s a pretty neat looking design that could be the basis of a rather cool robot dog. The designers estimate that it should cost between $600 and $900 to build, but I can see some potential for cost-saving in there using cheaper servos or other scavenged parts. Read more

