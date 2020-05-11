VirtuaVerse looks shockingly good and has an awesome soundtrack to go along with it and it's out now with same-day Linux support from Theta Division.

Possibly one of the most stylish point and click adventures I've seen in some time, and an incredibly intriguing setting too. Set in a "future not-so-far-away" because nothing seems impossible anymore, society has migrated over to the virtual world across a single neural network that sounds horrifying. You play as Nathan, an outsider living off-the-grid on a quest to find a missing girlfriend.