input() method is used in python 3 for data intake from the user. Sometimes, it requires waiting or pause the input task for a specific period of time for programming purposes. For example, if there is an infinite loop in the script that will terminate based on specific user input, then it will wait for the input from the user in each iteration of the loop. Time module contains sleep() method that can be used to wait a certain period of time in python before taking input. Python contains many other modules to terminate the script based on any key press or pause the execution of the script. How python pause for input can be applied in python script is shown in this article.