Top 6 GIMP Plugins to Use in 2020
GIMP started as a semester project by two fellows at the University of California in the year 1995. In its initial days, it was called General Image Manipulation Program, but later, got renamed to GNU Image Manipulation Program. For those unaware, GNU or GNU’s Not Unix is an operating system comprising of a collection of various free software and projects, licensed under the GNU project.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 592 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Pop!_OS 20.04 Review: Best Ubuntu based Linux Distribution
Pop! OS is a fairly new Ubuntu-based Linux desktop distribution, developed by American computer manufacturer System76. System76 created Pop! OS to use on its hardware lineup as a pre-loaded OS. However, due to its customizations, the built-in driver support - it gained popularity and it is arguably the best Ubuntu-based distribution today.
Android Leftovers
Robotic Open Source Puppy Needs A Home
The brains of the Pupper is a Raspberry Pi running some custom code that translates the input from a joystick into movement. The movements Pupper can make include walking, trotting, running, jumping, and a series of dog-like look around moves, all calculated in code with inverse kinematics. There is no option to howl or tilt the head, though, as it doesn’t have a head. It’s a pretty neat looking design that could be the basis of a rather cool robot dog. The designers estimate that it should cost between $600 and $900 to build, but I can see some potential for cost-saving in there using cheaper servos or other scavenged parts.
Recent comments
4 min 38 sec ago
7 min 22 sec ago
26 min 40 sec ago
5 hours 40 min ago
5 hours 47 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago
19 hours 30 min ago
19 hours 36 min ago
1 day 58 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago