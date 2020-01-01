Proxmox VE 6.2 released
Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH today announced the general availability of Proxmox VE 6.2, the latest version of the open-source virtualization management platform. Proxmox VE 6.2 includes new features aimed at addressing issues facing modern datacenter administrators and IT teams. The new version of the virtualization management solution comes with a lot of new features, notable improvements, and many advanced options for the web-based user interface. It's based on Debian Buster 10.4 and a 5.4 longterm Linux kernel and includes updates to the latest versions of the leading open-source virtualization technologies QEMU 5.0, LXC 4.0, Ceph Nautilus (14.2.9), and ZFS 0.8.3.
Also new: Q4OS 3.11 Centaurus, stable
