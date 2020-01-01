Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Collabora Online, LibreOffice and SoftMaker's Office

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of May 2020 01:11:40 AM Filed under
LibO
  • Online development CI accessible via the internet

    Recently the CI (continuous integration) infrastructure for Online has been made accessible via the internet. Now developers from outside Collabora can directly check the status of their patches and builds.

  • LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha1 is ready for testing

    The LibreOffice Quality Assurance ( QA ) Team is happy to announce LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha1 is ready for testing!

    LibreOffice 7.0 will be released as final at the beginning of August, 2020 ( Check the Release Plan ) being LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha1 the first pre-release since the development of version 7.0 started in the beginning of June, 2019. Since then, 6213 commits have been submitted to the code repository and more than 1200 bugs set to FIXED in Bugzilla. Check the release notes to find the new features included in this version of LibreOffice.

    LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha1 can be downloaded from here for Linux, MacOS and Windows, and it can be installed alongside the standard version.

  • LibreOffice is a hot target for the Google Season of Docs 2020

    For the second year in a row, The Document Foundation has been accepted as an organization in the Google Season of Docs, a programme whose goals are to give technical writers an opportunity to participate in contributing to open source projects, and to give open source projects an opportunity to engage the technical writing community.

    This year we offer a wide range of projects for technical writers, and we’re extending the reach by providing projects for e-learning, mathematical documentation and code-oriented documentation.

    During the programme, technical writers will spend a few months working closely with the LibreOffice community, bringing their technical writing expertise to the project’s documentation, and at the same time learning about the open source project and new technologies. Similarly, LibreOffice documentation team members will work with the technical writers to improve the project’s documentation and processes.

  • LibreOffice Tuesday T&T: Windows Installation Issues

    According to our estimates, worldwide there are around 150 million LibreOffice users on Windows. And when we say worldwide we mean worldwide, as according to the origin of downloads we have users in every continent including Antarctica.

    As a consequence, we get a large amount of questions related to LibreOffice on Windows. Many of these questions are about the installation process, because there are several issues which prevent the user to get the expected positive user experience. Unfortunately, the majority of these questions are related to Windows issues and not to LibreOffice issues.

  • Microsoft doc formats are the bane of office suites on Linux, SoftMaker's Office 2021 beta may have a solution [Ed: Microsoft Tim promoting proprietary software and OOXML]

    SoftMaker's Office 2021 – a cross-platform office suite that runs on Windows, Mac and Linux – has hit public beta.

    SoftMaker Office features the classic trio of products: word processor (TextMaker), spreadsheet (PlanMaker), and presentation graphics (Presentations). It has been around for 30 years; this new version replaces SoftMaker Office 2018.

    The suite comes in two guises, FreeOffice and a commercial version. The commercial version has additional features including customisable ribbons, document tabs, thesaurus, better spell checking, SVG image support, mail merge, charts, and VBA-like macros (full details of the differences are here). A permanent licence costs £44.90 per year for the full version, or £24.90 per year for a (only slightly) cut-down Home version.

»

More in Tux Machines

WireGuard for OpenBSD and OpenZFS 0.8.4 Released

  • WireGuard for OpenBSD Kernel Patches Posted
    Hey folks,

I'm delighted to announce that Matt has posted his OpenBSD kernel port
to the OpenBSD mailing list:

https://marc.info/?l=openbsd-tech&m=158926407905492&w=2
https://marc.info/?l=openbsd-tech&m=158926356005344&w=2

We've worked together closely on this for a long time, and I think
this is a high quality implementation with a lot of the same security
design principles as our Linux implementation. In a way, WireGuard's
minimalism fits into and was inspired by OpenBSD's overall design
philosophy. Looking forward to seeing how things pan out on the
mailing list there; I'm optimistic.

Users can try this out early by following the directions at:
https://git.zx2c4.com/wireguard-openbsd/about/

Regards,
Jason
  • WireGuard Ported To The OpenBSD Kernel - Looking For Upstream Inclusion

    With the WireGuard secure VPN tunnel having been upstreamed in the Linux 5.6 kernel, developer attention recently turned to OpenBSD and porting the very promising VPN technology to its kernel. Jason Donenfeld and Matt Dunwoodie announced WireGuard for the OpenBSD kernel and posted the patches this week for review.

  • OpenZFS 0.8.4 Released With Support Through Linux 5.6, Bug Fixes

    OpenZFS / ZFS On Linux 0.8.4 is out as the latest update to this leading open-source ZFS file-system base for Linux and FreeBSD and coming together as well for macOS. With OpenZFS 0.8.4, Linux kernel compatibility is from Linux 2.6.32 now up through Linux 5.6 as well as early work on Linux 5.7 support, compared to the prior release tapping out at 5.4.

Audio and Screencasts: Linux in the Ham Shack, EndeavourOS 2020.05.08 and Kubuntu 20.04 LTS

  • LHS Episode #344: Slashdotted

    Hello and welcome to Episode 344 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts discuss the Contest University, learning Morse Code, virtual online club meetings, 6-meter season, open-source N95 masks, WSJT-X, BSD, Solaris…what the??? Anyway, hope you enjoy the episode, stay home, stay safe and play amateur radio and open source.

  • EndeavourOS 2020.05.08 Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at EndeavourOS 2020.05.08.

  • Kubuntu 20.04 LTS overview | Making your PC friendly.

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Kubuntu 20.04 LTS and some of the applications pre-installed.

FlightGear 2020.1 released

The FlightGear development team is delighted to announce the 2020.1 release of FlightGear, the free, open-source flight simulator. This version is a preview of our next stable release, containing many new features and improvements. Enhancements since 2019.1 include the inclusion of the Compositor graphical rendering framework as a separate pre-built binary, better aircraft carrier support, improvements to both the JSBSim and YASim flight dynamics models, better view options, more efficient and improved OpenStreetMap buildings and translation of the UI into Polish and Slovak. Here’s the complete list of changes. Read more Also: FlightGear 2020.1 Released For This Open-Source Flight Simulator

Initial AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Linux Performance Is Very Good

Since AMD Renoir laptops began shipping some weeks ago, I've been on the hunt for an interesting laptop to pick up for Linux testing and to potentially even use as my next main production laptop. Given the successes of AMD Zen 2 on the desktop and server front, I've been very eager to try out a Renoir laptop and last week picked up a Lenovo IdeaPad with Ryzen 7 4700U and the experience so far has been very good and with captivating Linux performance. Read more Also: NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver 440.66.14 released

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6