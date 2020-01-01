Eclipse Foundation Moving to Brussels and Milinkovich Explains Eclipse Theia
-
Eclipse Foundation Moving to Brussels
The Eclipse Foundation will begin to transition its headquarters from Ottawa to Brussels as part of an effort to advance international expansion. The Foundation plans to establish a new legal entity sometime in July, with personnel relocating or added to a Brussels office over time.
-
Total Eclipse to depart: Open-source software foundation is hopping the pond to Europe
The Eclipse Foundation today unveiled plans to make itself a little more European with a jump into Brussels.
The outfit already has a European office, in the form of the wholly owned subsidiary in Germany, Eclipse Foundation Europe GmBH. Today's move is a little more major (although won't involve moving bottoms from Ottawa seats to something a bit more Belgian just yet).
Executive director Mike Milinkovich told The Register: "This is about re-domiciling the legal entity that controls The Eclipse Foundation from the US to Europe."
The timing could be considered unfortunate, what with one thing and another, although there are no plans to move staffers around. Milinkovich said a small office might be opened in Brussels at some point in 2021, but cautioned that "all of these sorts of things need to be linked to growth." In the meantime, the foundation would make do with a Brussels mailing address.
As for what the Eclipse Foundation will get from re-domiciling, Milinkovich highlighted the contributions made from European countries. Commits from Germany and France account for a shade over 30 per cent of the total, with the US coming in at 12.7 per cent. "Europeans," he said, "want to operate under European law and Europeans want to have at least one open-source foundation that is distinctly European.
-
Open Source Software Leader the Eclipse Foundation Announces Transition to Europe as Part of Continued Global Expansion
-
Mike Milinkovich: Eclipse Theia and VS Code differences explained
Eclipse Theia 1.0 arrived at the end of March. The open source extensible platform combines some of the best features of IDEs, so we took a closer look to find out what sets it apart from Microsoft’s source code editor Visual Studio Code. In this article, you will learn more about Eclipse Theia’s licensing, architecture, and more.
After we announced the release of Eclipse Theia 1.0 and published a blog about it, we received a number of questions about the differences between Theia and Visual Studio (VS) Code and why we’re calling Theia “a true open source alternative” to VS Code. Here are some clarifications I hope will help people understand the differences between the two and the value of Theia.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 688 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
WireGuard for OpenBSD and OpenZFS 0.8.4 Released
Audio and Screencasts: Linux in the Ham Shack, EndeavourOS 2020.05.08 and Kubuntu 20.04 LTS
FlightGear 2020.1 released
The FlightGear development team is delighted to announce the 2020.1 release of FlightGear, the free, open-source flight simulator. This version is a preview of our next stable release, containing many new features and improvements. Enhancements since 2019.1 include the inclusion of the Compositor graphical rendering framework as a separate pre-built binary, better aircraft carrier support, improvements to both the JSBSim and YASim flight dynamics models, better view options, more efficient and improved OpenStreetMap buildings and translation of the UI into Polish and Slovak. Here’s the complete list of changes. Also: FlightGear 2020.1 Released For This Open-Source Flight Simulator
Initial AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Linux Performance Is Very Good
Since AMD Renoir laptops began shipping some weeks ago, I've been on the hunt for an interesting laptop to pick up for Linux testing and to potentially even use as my next main production laptop. Given the successes of AMD Zen 2 on the desktop and server front, I've been very eager to try out a Renoir laptop and last week picked up a Lenovo IdeaPad with Ryzen 7 4700U and the experience so far has been very good and with captivating Linux performance. Also: NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver 440.66.14 released
Recent comments
25 min 15 sec ago
30 min 39 sec ago
2 hours 4 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 4 min ago
3 hours 23 min ago
8 hours 37 min ago
8 hours 44 min ago