Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of May 2020 02:12:58 AM Filed under
HowTos
»

More in Tux Machines

WireGuard for OpenBSD and OpenZFS 0.8.4 Released

  • WireGuard for OpenBSD Kernel Patches Posted
    Hey folks,

I'm delighted to announce that Matt has posted his OpenBSD kernel port
to the OpenBSD mailing list:

https://marc.info/?l=openbsd-tech&m=158926407905492&w=2
https://marc.info/?l=openbsd-tech&m=158926356005344&w=2

We've worked together closely on this for a long time, and I think
this is a high quality implementation with a lot of the same security
design principles as our Linux implementation. In a way, WireGuard's
minimalism fits into and was inspired by OpenBSD's overall design
philosophy. Looking forward to seeing how things pan out on the
mailing list there; I'm optimistic.

Users can try this out early by following the directions at:
https://git.zx2c4.com/wireguard-openbsd/about/

Regards,
Jason
  • WireGuard Ported To The OpenBSD Kernel - Looking For Upstream Inclusion

    With the WireGuard secure VPN tunnel having been upstreamed in the Linux 5.6 kernel, developer attention recently turned to OpenBSD and porting the very promising VPN technology to its kernel. Jason Donenfeld and Matt Dunwoodie announced WireGuard for the OpenBSD kernel and posted the patches this week for review.

  • OpenZFS 0.8.4 Released With Support Through Linux 5.6, Bug Fixes

    OpenZFS / ZFS On Linux 0.8.4 is out as the latest update to this leading open-source ZFS file-system base for Linux and FreeBSD and coming together as well for macOS. With OpenZFS 0.8.4, Linux kernel compatibility is from Linux 2.6.32 now up through Linux 5.6 as well as early work on Linux 5.7 support, compared to the prior release tapping out at 5.4.

Audio and Screencasts: Linux in the Ham Shack, EndeavourOS 2020.05.08 and Kubuntu 20.04 LTS

  • LHS Episode #344: Slashdotted

    Hello and welcome to Episode 344 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts discuss the Contest University, learning Morse Code, virtual online club meetings, 6-meter season, open-source N95 masks, WSJT-X, BSD, Solaris…what the??? Anyway, hope you enjoy the episode, stay home, stay safe and play amateur radio and open source.

  • EndeavourOS 2020.05.08 Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at EndeavourOS 2020.05.08.

  • Kubuntu 20.04 LTS overview | Making your PC friendly.

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Kubuntu 20.04 LTS and some of the applications pre-installed.

FlightGear 2020.1 released

The FlightGear development team is delighted to announce the 2020.1 release of FlightGear, the free, open-source flight simulator. This version is a preview of our next stable release, containing many new features and improvements. Enhancements since 2019.1 include the inclusion of the Compositor graphical rendering framework as a separate pre-built binary, better aircraft carrier support, improvements to both the JSBSim and YASim flight dynamics models, better view options, more efficient and improved OpenStreetMap buildings and translation of the UI into Polish and Slovak. Here’s the complete list of changes. Read more Also: FlightGear 2020.1 Released For This Open-Source Flight Simulator

Initial AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Linux Performance Is Very Good

Since AMD Renoir laptops began shipping some weeks ago, I've been on the hunt for an interesting laptop to pick up for Linux testing and to potentially even use as my next main production laptop. Given the successes of AMD Zen 2 on the desktop and server front, I've been very eager to try out a Renoir laptop and last week picked up a Lenovo IdeaPad with Ryzen 7 4700U and the experience so far has been very good and with captivating Linux performance. Read more Also: NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver 440.66.14 released

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6