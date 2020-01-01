WireGuard for OpenBSD and OpenZFS 0.8.4 Released
-
WireGuard for OpenBSD Kernel Patches Posted
Hey folks, I'm delighted to announce that Matt has posted his OpenBSD kernel port to the OpenBSD mailing list: https://marc.info/?l=openbsd-tech&m=158926407905492&w=2 https://marc.info/?l=openbsd-tech&m=158926356005344&w=2 We've worked together closely on this for a long time, and I think this is a high quality implementation with a lot of the same security design principles as our Linux implementation. In a way, WireGuard's minimalism fits into and was inspired by OpenBSD's overall design philosophy. Looking forward to seeing how things pan out on the mailing list there; I'm optimistic. Users can try this out early by following the directions at: https://git.zx2c4.com/wireguard-openbsd/about/ Regards, Jason
-
WireGuard Ported To The OpenBSD Kernel - Looking For Upstream Inclusion
With the WireGuard secure VPN tunnel having been upstreamed in the Linux 5.6 kernel, developer attention recently turned to OpenBSD and porting the very promising VPN technology to its kernel.
Jason Donenfeld and Matt Dunwoodie announced WireGuard for the OpenBSD kernel and posted the patches this week for review.
-
OpenZFS 0.8.4 Released With Support Through Linux 5.6, Bug Fixes
OpenZFS / ZFS On Linux 0.8.4 is out as the latest update to this leading open-source ZFS file-system base for Linux and FreeBSD and coming together as well for macOS.
With OpenZFS 0.8.4, Linux kernel compatibility is from Linux 2.6.32 now up through Linux 5.6 as well as early work on Linux 5.7 support, compared to the prior release tapping out at 5.4.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 640 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers: Patches, Ubuntu and Huawei
WireGuard for OpenBSD and OpenZFS 0.8.4 Released
Audio and Screencasts: Linux in the Ham Shack, EndeavourOS 2020.05.08 and Kubuntu 20.04 LTS
FlightGear 2020.1 released
The FlightGear development team is delighted to announce the 2020.1 release of FlightGear, the free, open-source flight simulator. This version is a preview of our next stable release, containing many new features and improvements. Enhancements since 2019.1 include the inclusion of the Compositor graphical rendering framework as a separate pre-built binary, better aircraft carrier support, improvements to both the JSBSim and YASim flight dynamics models, better view options, more efficient and improved OpenStreetMap buildings and translation of the UI into Polish and Slovak. Here’s the complete list of changes. Also: FlightGear 2020.1 Released For This Open-Source Flight Simulator
Recent comments
25 min 15 sec ago
30 min 39 sec ago
2 hours 4 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 4 min ago
3 hours 23 min ago
8 hours 37 min ago
8 hours 44 min ago