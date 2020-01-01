Language Selection

Security Leftovers: Patches, Ubuntu and Huawei

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of May 2020 03:06:01 AM
  • Security updates for Tuesday

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (a2ps and qutebrowser), openSUSE (cacti, cacti-spine, ghostscript, and python-markdown2), Oracle (kernel), Red Hat (chromium-browser, libreswan, and qemu-kvm-ma), Scientific Linux (thunderbird), and SUSE (kernel and libvirt).

  • Ubuntu's Server Installer Was Mistakenly Leaking Encrypted Storage Passphrase To Its Log

    With the recently released Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, the Ubuntu Server installer exclusively uses the "Subiquity" installer that Canonical has been working on in recent years in moving away from the classic Debian Installer. Unfortunately a security issue crept into Subiquity that has now been resolved.

  • U.S. Moves Towards Resolving Permitting US Companies to Collaborate with Huawei on 5G Standards

    Regular readers will know that the addition of Huawei and scores of its subsidiaries to the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security Entity List last May has had a serious impact on standards setting organizations (SSOs). Specifically, the related rules bar companies from disclosing certain types of U.S. origin technology to companies on the Entity List, and technology is exactly what is disclosed in the course of standards development. Due to a lack of guidance from the Department of Commerce, SSOs have been left wondering whether they can allow Huawei and its subsidiaries (collectively, “Huawei”) to participate in their technical activities. When they decide that the answer is yes, U.S. companies must then decide whether they read the regulatory tea leaves the same way. Many have not.

    Over the past two weeks the situation has taken a more hopeful turn. The impetus for this change has a lot to do with the law of unexpected consequences – in this case, the results of the Department of Commerce refusing to provide the type of certainly that the private sector needs when political winds shift.

    That uncertainty has led many modern-era consortium SSOs, on the one hand, and a number of traditional, old school SSOs, on the other, to reach different conclusions about whether they can or cannot safely allow Huawei to participate. Many of the consortia concluded that they would need to make radical changes to their technical processes in order to be sure they would fall under one or both of two exemptions that are to a degree analogous – holding open meetings and offering material for publication in journals.

  • Huawei denies involvement in buggy Linux kernel patch proposal [Ed: ZDNet has found another subtle way to insinuate Linux is not secure]

    Huawei says employee submitted code as part of a personal project, not on behalf of the company.

Proprietary Ones

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of May 2020 03:06:59 AM.
  • Thunderspy attack: How to protect your Mac, Windows or Linux computer from hackers

    The Thunderbolt port used on computers and laptops has been found to have a serious vulnerability, one that allows a hacker to access the contents of your device within minutes.

    The port is a connection made by Intel and Apple that allows for faster data transfer through a physical cable.

    While the hacker will need physical access to your computer, the level of control they would have should they get it is astounding; your device could be encrypted, password-protected, and locked, and yet could still be bypassed in under five minutes.

  • Keybase joins Zoom

    I don’t know what to think of this. I use Zoom and appreciate that they maintain a Linux client, but I know their security and privacy practices are problematic.

WireGuard for OpenBSD and OpenZFS 0.8.4 Released

  • WireGuard for OpenBSD Kernel Patches Posted
    Hey folks,

I'm delighted to announce that Matt has posted his OpenBSD kernel port
to the OpenBSD mailing list:

https://marc.info/?l=openbsd-tech&m=158926407905492&w=2
https://marc.info/?l=openbsd-tech&m=158926356005344&w=2

We've worked together closely on this for a long time, and I think
this is a high quality implementation with a lot of the same security
design principles as our Linux implementation. In a way, WireGuard's
minimalism fits into and was inspired by OpenBSD's overall design
philosophy. Looking forward to seeing how things pan out on the
mailing list there; I'm optimistic.

Users can try this out early by following the directions at:
https://git.zx2c4.com/wireguard-openbsd/about/

Regards,
Jason
  • WireGuard Ported To The OpenBSD Kernel - Looking For Upstream Inclusion

    With the WireGuard secure VPN tunnel having been upstreamed in the Linux 5.6 kernel, developer attention recently turned to OpenBSD and porting the very promising VPN technology to its kernel. Jason Donenfeld and Matt Dunwoodie announced WireGuard for the OpenBSD kernel and posted the patches this week for review.

  • OpenZFS 0.8.4 Released With Support Through Linux 5.6, Bug Fixes

    OpenZFS / ZFS On Linux 0.8.4 is out as the latest update to this leading open-source ZFS file-system base for Linux and FreeBSD and coming together as well for macOS. With OpenZFS 0.8.4, Linux kernel compatibility is from Linux 2.6.32 now up through Linux 5.6 as well as early work on Linux 5.7 support, compared to the prior release tapping out at 5.4.

Audio and Screencasts: Linux in the Ham Shack, EndeavourOS 2020.05.08 and Kubuntu 20.04 LTS

  • LHS Episode #344: Slashdotted

    Hello and welcome to Episode 344 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts discuss the Contest University, learning Morse Code, virtual online club meetings, 6-meter season, open-source N95 masks, WSJT-X, BSD, Solaris…what the??? Anyway, hope you enjoy the episode, stay home, stay safe and play amateur radio and open source.

  • EndeavourOS 2020.05.08 Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at EndeavourOS 2020.05.08.

  • Kubuntu 20.04 LTS overview | Making your PC friendly.

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Kubuntu 20.04 LTS and some of the applications pre-installed.

FlightGear 2020.1 released

The FlightGear development team is delighted to announce the 2020.1 release of FlightGear, the free, open-source flight simulator. This version is a preview of our next stable release, containing many new features and improvements. Enhancements since 2019.1 include the inclusion of the Compositor graphical rendering framework as a separate pre-built binary, better aircraft carrier support, improvements to both the JSBSim and YASim flight dynamics models, better view options, more efficient and improved OpenStreetMap buildings and translation of the UI into Polish and Slovak. Here’s the complete list of changes. Read more Also: FlightGear 2020.1 Released For This Open-Source Flight Simulator

