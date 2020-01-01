Linux Foundation Certification PR Pieces
Success Story: Linux Training and Certification Helps Advance an Information Security Professional’s Career
Andreea’s interest in Linux and open source was clear to the scholarship judges, as she already had a few Python projects hosted on GitHub at the time. She was selected as the recipient of a Linux Newbies scholarship, which enabled her to enroll in the Essentials of System Administration training course and to take the Linux Foundation Certified System Administrator exam.
Joint Development Foundation Adds a Path for Formal International Standardization
The JDF’s first PAS submission is for OpenChain, a specification that identifies the key requirements of an open source compliance program. It is designed to build trust between companies in the supply chain while reducing internal resource costs. The outcome is increased trust and consistency in open source software across the supply chain. International standardization will help to guide the evolution of the OpenChain Specification from de facto to de jure standard, a process that will assist procurement, sales and other departments to increasingly engage with OpenChain-related activities.
“Open source is now a mainstream means of building infrastructure and providing a platform for innovation. While open source development models focus on lowering the barriers to innovate and change, there comes a time when industries decide the next step is to agree on one approach to an issue and work together on that solution,” said Seth Newberry, executive director at Joint Development Foundation. “These de facto standards are just one step away from becoming recognized standards, and JDF provides a path to international recognition as a standard by ISO/IEC JTC 1. This is a key additional capability to further support our open project communities with a path to engage on standards with the worldwide business and industry ecosystems.”
To become a JTC 1 PAS Submitter, the Joint Development Foundation had to meet a rigorous set of criteria. It was required to demonstrate its process for developing the specifications that are neutral to all of the contributors (no one company may dominate the process); the specification must be developed with sufficient industry participation to ensure that the resulting work is representative of an industry-wide consensus, and the specification must be formed in accordance with standard PAS editing standards so that each specification is easily understood by the readers.
Joint Development Foundation recognized as an ISO/IEC JTC 1 PAS submitter and submits OpenChain for international review
The Linux Foundation itself was formed out of the merger of the Free Standards Group, which maintained the LSB (“Linux Standards Base”) and the Open Source Development Labs. Open standards and open source software have been part of the mission from the very beginning.
Standards play a role in everyone’s life. Think about the things you touch every day, as simple as a power plug, the USB connector on your phone or laptop, or the WiFi that you use in your business and your home to connect your mobile devices wirelessly. All of these devices need to be able to interoperate with each other.
A pragmatic and sensible approach to solving interoperability issues would be to create open source software projects everyone can use. However, there are cases where open source software alone will not solve all the implementation challenges that open standards can achieve.
Open source software in and of itself may not solve particular situations where there will be many implementations in many different device or delivery models (e.g., video codecs or 3D printer designs with many software design tools and many hardware printers and scanners). Still, in other cases, that fragmentation is due to different device capabilities, implementation details, or limitations that open source software cannot resolve alone.
The design and capacities of many things are defined by industry stakeholders as a standard so that every plug and device is interoperable and capable of the same connectivity. Every country in the world has its own national standards bodies that define the standards it deems necessary, from power transmission, radio spectrum, food safety, and others.
Not all standards bodies are national standards bodies, with standards organizations coming in many shapes and sizes. Many standards are developed by industry-specific organizations that have a common set of technical objectives and are seeking a common set of use cases, a shared set of key design and performance criteria, and a common test specification to ensure interoperability.
Security Leftovers: Patches, Ubuntu and Huawei
WireGuard for OpenBSD and OpenZFS 0.8.4 Released
Audio and Screencasts: Linux in the Ham Shack, EndeavourOS 2020.05.08 and Kubuntu 20.04 LTS
FlightGear 2020.1 released
The FlightGear development team is delighted to announce the 2020.1 release of FlightGear, the free, open-source flight simulator. This version is a preview of our next stable release, containing many new features and improvements. Enhancements since 2019.1 include the inclusion of the Compositor graphical rendering framework as a separate pre-built binary, better aircraft carrier support, improvements to both the JSBSim and YASim flight dynamics models, better view options, more efficient and improved OpenStreetMap buildings and translation of the UI into Polish and Slovak. Here’s the complete list of changes. Also: FlightGear 2020.1 Released For This Open-Source Flight Simulator
