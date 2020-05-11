Language Selection

Android Leftovers

Wednesday 13th of May 2020
Android
Beelink GS-King X Amlogic S922X-H TV Box Comes with 3.5″ SATA Drive Bay

After Beelink GT-King and GT-King Pro, it appears the company is working on another Amlogic S922X(-H) TV box with Beelink GS-King X providing an internal 3.5″ SATA Bay. Beelink GS-King X is said to run Android 9.0 with Google Assistant and Widevine L1 DRM. It will apparently ship with an air mouse supporting voice commands. Read more

Serial communication on modern Linux

We rarely think about or even use serial communications these days, but it is still useful. Data center people still need to be familiar with it. Data centers can be remote, and once inside, you'll want to make sure you have all the proper tools. Besides a good Linux laptop, of course, I recommend the items above for managing those serial-enabled devices when necessary. Read more

Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Professionally manage your photo collection – Week 29

This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. Like last week’s blog, I’m focusing on a single application. I’ve received a few requests from readers of this blog to share my experiences with digiKam on the RPI4. This is billed as an advanced digital photo management program. digiKam is free and open source software. There’s a convenient package available in Raspbian. As the image to the left shows, installing the package in the usual way pulls in a ton of other programs. In total, installation uses 336MB of space on my system. That might be an issue if you’re running the RPI4 from a small microSD card, and you’re already running low on space. I recommend using an SSD over USB3. Much better performance all round. Read more

