LibreOffice 7.0 Now Available for Public Testing, Final Release Coming in Early August
After several months in the works, LibreOffice 7.0 is now finally ready for public testing. The Document Foundation released the first alpha build for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems.
Development kicked off in early June 2019 and more than 1200 bugs were squashed and 6200 commits have been submitted to the code repository during all this time.
This means that we should expect LibreOffice 7.0 to be a massive release with numerous new features, optimizations, and improvements all over the place.
Among the highlights, there will be new spreadsheet functions, improved support for XLSX files that include many images, a padded numbering in Writer’s lists, glow effect on objects, and native 2013/2016/2019 saving of DOCX files.
Android Leftovers
Beelink GS-King X Amlogic S922X-H TV Box Comes with 3.5″ SATA Drive Bay
After Beelink GT-King and GT-King Pro, it appears the company is working on another Amlogic S922X(-H) TV box with Beelink GS-King X providing an internal 3.5″ SATA Bay. Beelink GS-King X is said to run Android 9.0 with Google Assistant and Widevine L1 DRM. It will apparently ship with an air mouse supporting voice commands.
Serial communication on modern Linux
We rarely think about or even use serial communications these days, but it is still useful. Data center people still need to be familiar with it. Data centers can be remote, and once inside, you'll want to make sure you have all the proper tools. Besides a good Linux laptop, of course, I recommend the items above for managing those serial-enabled devices when necessary.
Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Professionally manage your photo collection – Week 29
This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. Like last week’s blog, I’m focusing on a single application. I’ve received a few requests from readers of this blog to share my experiences with digiKam on the RPI4. This is billed as an advanced digital photo management program. digiKam is free and open source software. There’s a convenient package available in Raspbian. As the image to the left shows, installing the package in the usual way pulls in a ton of other programs. In total, installation uses 336MB of space on my system. That might be an issue if you’re running the RPI4 from a small microSD card, and you’re already running low on space. I recommend using an SSD over USB3. Much better performance all round.
