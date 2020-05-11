Language Selection

LibreOffice 7.0 Now Available for Public Testing, Final Release Coming in Early August

Wednesday 13th of May 2020 09:17:55 AM Filed under
LibO

After several months in the works, LibreOffice 7.0 is now finally ready for public testing. The Document Foundation released the first alpha build for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems.

Development kicked off in early June 2019 and more than 1200 bugs were squashed and 6200 commits have been submitted to the code repository during all this time.

This means that we should expect LibreOffice 7.0 to be a massive release with numerous new features, optimizations, and improvements all over the place.

Among the highlights, there will be new spreadsheet functions, improved support for XLSX files that include many images, a padded numbering in Writer’s lists, glow effect on objects, and native 2013/2016/2019 saving of DOCX files.

