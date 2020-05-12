Games: Sword of the Necromancer, Halo 2: Anniversary, Radio General, KnotBot and GDevelop
-
Sword of the Necromancer crowdfunding a success, on the way to Linux
Sword of the Necromancer is a dungeon crawling action RPG from JanduSoft and it just recently finished a Kickstarter campaign, which thankfully was a big success. It sounds like it's going to be pretty fun with the necromancy feature, as you will revive your dead enemies to fight alongside you.
Against their €15,000 funding goal they managed to hit way over it at €201,526. Mentioned here on GOL previously, they confirmed Linux support after the launch of the campaign. In their FAQ, they clearly mention that if it's not a simultaneous release it will be shortly after.
-
Halo 2: Anniversary on Linux with Steam Play Proton, single-player works well
Halo 2 is out on Steam now and much like Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo: Reach, the single-player works nicely on Linux thanks to the Proton compatibility layer for Steam Play.
Another title that has a personal place in my heart, from my younger days of playing on an Xbox console and enjoying far too many hours with curtains closed and volume up blasting through enemies in Halo 2. Once again it's amazing that playing a Microsoft and Xbox Game Studios title on Linux has become so ridiculously easy.
-
Yell orders through your microphone in Radio General now with Linux voice support
Radio General, a strategy game that puts you in a tent with a radio and a map and has you direct troops around released recently with Linux support. Highlighted briefly here on GOL previously, it had a promising idea. Using a microphone, you would issue commands to troops and have it correctly detect what you're saying. Just like a real radio operator back during WWII.
-
Seriously charming programming puzzler KnotBot is out now
KnotBot replaces programming lines with a drag and drop interface to solve puzzles, it's not a unique idea but KnotBot has a wonderful style and setting that make it worth a play.
-
FOSS game engine GDevelop has a UI overhaul to improve the flow
GDevelop is a free and open source game engine that uses an event-sheet style of making games, dragging and dropping instead of programming line after line. I'm a big fan of such things, as they're a great entry point for people interested in making games and other software.
With GDevelop, they've just recent published version 5.0.0-beta93 which includes a much needed pass over the user interface. It's not so big and in your face, with extra padding everywhere now. Not only that, the UI is more persistent with your changes being saved and restored when opening a scene, extensions or the debugger.
-
