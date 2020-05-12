Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of May 2020 03:21:51 PM

Filed under

Canonical today announced the general availability of OpenStack Ussuri on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. The most notable enhancements of today’s OpenStack upstream release are stabilisation efforts around the Open Virtual Networking (OVN) driver and the Masakari project which allow organisations to run highly available workloads on the top of an open source software-defined networking (SDN) platform. Full commercial support for OpenStack Ussuri in Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack distribution will come with the OpenStack Charms 20.05 release on May 20th.

“It’s great to see members of the open infrastructure community bringing the features and capabilities of new releases to their users so quickly,” said Mark Collier, COO of the OpenStack Foundation. “Thanks to the hard work of the upstream community, upgrades are faster and easier than ever before and the ecosystem is making the most of these capabilities in their product roadmaps. The OpenStack Ussuri release brings an unprecedented level of stability and performance for public and private clouds that need to deliver VMs, containers and bare metal instances. The ongoing contributions of our community make it possible for vendors and service providers like Canonical to keep making OpenStack a great choice for users across industries and use cases in almost every country around the world.”