Graphics: TAIWINS, RADV ACO, AMDGPU
TAIWINS Is A Compact Wayland Compositor
Developer Sichem Zhou characterizes this compositor as "I created this project aiming for a compact but yet versatile wayland window manager, like a swiss army knife. It offers a built-in shell for providing wallpaper, panel, widgets and locker. A launcher for launching applications, running commands and finding files. Today, the compositor is configurable through lua script. It exposes some interfaces of the compositor so you can extend and change its behavior through the lua configuration. It also implements a flexible keybinding system on top of libweston. You can bind functions with a key sequence like in Emacs."
RADV ACO Adds A Version Hack/Workaround For An Extra 2~5% Boost In SotTR
While many hoped that with the adoption of Vulkan it would lead to avoiding driver-specific checks/workarounds, that's still not been the case to workaround various driver bugs and other issues. The RADV ACO compiler back-end has resorted to altering its version string in order to obtain 2~5% higher performance in Feral's latest Linux game release.
While RADV+ACO doesn't make use of LLVM, they are now appending "LLVM 9.0.1" to the version string when enabled via a new DRI option (radv_report_llvm9_version_string). Reporting LLVM 9.0.1 even though LLVM isn't being used was added as a workaround for Shadow of the Tomb Raider to achieve 2~5% higher performance with ACO.
Linux 5.8 Bringing Soft Recovery Support For GFX10/Navi
A lot is building up for Linux 5.8 and there already being a few rounds of AMDGPU feature improvements. Another batch of feature material for the AMD Radeon graphics driver was sent in this week to DRM-Next destined for Linux 5.8.
With it getting late in the cycle and the shiny new work mostly already being queued, this latest pull request has RAS fixes, DisplayPort 1.4 compliance fixes, clock-gating fixes, run-time power management cleanups, PSP code clean-ups, and other low-level fixes/maintenance work but also some feature activity still.
