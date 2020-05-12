Programming: Raspberry Pi, Java Streams, Realme GPL Compliance
-
Fix slow Nintendo Switch play with your Raspberry Pi
-
Why use Java Streams instead of loops
In a recent article, I mentioned my 2020 New Year's resolution: no more loops in Java. In that article, I chose a common (and simplified) forest management calculation—determining whether an area is forested, based on a legal definition, by calculating the proportion of ground shaded by tree canopies.
From a data collection point of view, this requires sampling the area and then estimating the proportion covered by tree canopies from that sample. Traditionally, sampling is conducted first by reviewing the area in aerial photographs or satellite images and dividing the area into units that appear to have approximately uniform vegetation characteristics. These units are called strata (plural of stratum). Then a collection of randomly located points is generated within each stratum. At each point is located a sample, typically a circle or rectangle of specific dimensions, and all trees within each sample are measured in the field. Then, back in the office, sample values are totaled, stratum averages are calculated, and these averages are weighted into a total average for the area.
-
Realme X2 Pro Gets Realme UI Long-Term Beta, Android 11 Early Access Program
The following month, Realme published the Android 10 kernel source code for the device as part of its GNU GPL obligations. Either way, if you own a Realme X2 Pro and want to be part of the Android 11 Early Access beta program, you can check out all the details on the official Realme forums.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 729 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
CopyQ Clipboard Manager for Keeping a Track of Clipboard History
How do you copy-paste text? Let me guess. You either use the right click menu to copy-paste or use Ctrl+C to copy a text and Ctrl+V to paste the text. The text copied this way is saved to ‘clipboard’. The clipboard is a special location in the memory of your system that stores cut or copied text (and in some cases images). But have you ever been in a situation where you had a text copied and then you copy another text and then realize you needed the text you copied earlier? Trust me, it happens a lot. Instead of wondering about finding the previous text to copy again, you can use a clipboard manager. A clipboard manager is a handy little tool that keeps a history of the text you had copied. If you need to use the earlier copied text, you can use the clipboard manager to copy it again.
Android Leftovers
BeagleBone Green Gateway
Programming: Raspberry Pi, Java Streams, Realme GPL Compliance
Recent comments
2 hours 40 min ago
2 hours 52 min ago
3 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
4 hours 39 min ago
9 hours 54 min ago
14 hours 29 min ago
15 hours 29 min ago
15 hours 35 min ago
17 hours 9 min ago