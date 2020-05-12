Python Programming
Thoughts on where tools fit into a workflow
Typically when I am coding I think about what problem I'm trying to solve, what the API should look like, and then what it would take to test it. I then start to code up that solution, writing tests as I go. That means I have a virtual environment set up with the latest version of Python and all relevant required and testing-related dependencies installed into it. I am also regularly running the test I am currently working on or the related tests I have to prevent any regressions. But the key point is a tight development loop where I'm focusing on the code I'm actively working on.
Create your first web scraper with ScrapingBee API and Python
In this post, I am going to discuss another cloud-based scraping tool that takes care of many of the issues you usually face while scraping websites. This platform has been introduced by ScrapingBee, a cloud-based Scraping tool.
Python Community Interview With Christopher Bailey
Today I’m speaking to Christopher Bailey, the host of The Real Python Podcast. We dig into his past in music and video production as well as his approach to producing online video content. Christopher also provides some helpful tips and tricks for any budding content creator looking to create their first coding video tutorials.
A message from Google to the Python community
Even though we're spread out amongst our respective countries, cities and homes, the Python community is stronger than ever, and Google is proud to be a part of it. Google's support of the PSF is an investment in the continued existence of Python and it's ecosystem for the long-term.
Capital One - Lessons From Adopting Python as a Team
So how does a team of six engineers - heavily experienced in web development in languages like ReactJS, NodeJs, and Java - go about adopting Python into their work?
The application development and cloud computing technology landscape is always changing and an important part of our role as engineers is to stay up to date on those changes. Sometimes it is through solo work - such as learning a new framework or skill. But sometimes it is through team-based work - such as adopting and migrating a whole project to a new language.
6 Ways Salesforce Gets Things Done with Python
The Python programming language has strong ties to both engineering and science disciplines, which gives its users access to a wide number of libraries to solve both practical and theoretical problems. We put it to work across Salesforce.org (our non-profit product arm), Heroku, Salesforce Einstein, Industries and Service Clouds, internal devops teams, and more.
CopyQ Clipboard Manager for Keeping a Track of Clipboard History
How do you copy-paste text? Let me guess. You either use the right click menu to copy-paste or use Ctrl+C to copy a text and Ctrl+V to paste the text. The text copied this way is saved to ‘clipboard’. The clipboard is a special location in the memory of your system that stores cut or copied text (and in some cases images). But have you ever been in a situation where you had a text copied and then you copy another text and then realize you needed the text you copied earlier? Trust me, it happens a lot. Instead of wondering about finding the previous text to copy again, you can use a clipboard manager. A clipboard manager is a handy little tool that keeps a history of the text you had copied. If you need to use the earlier copied text, you can use the clipboard manager to copy it again.
