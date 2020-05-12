Games: ATOM RPG, Chroma: Bloom and Blight, Europa Universalis IV: Emperor, Unreal Engine 5
ATOM RPG | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.10 | Native
Competitive card game Chroma: Bloom and Blight hits the funding target
A week ago it didn't look too certain that Chroma: Bloom and Blight would hit the goal but with the campaign now over, they actually blasted right passed it.
Chroma: Bloom and Blight is going to be an entirely free to play competitive card game, one that aims to create a truly even playing field since you won't be able to buy cards. To help their vision a Kickstarter campaign launched that ended today with over €116K against their €100K goal.
Europa Universalis IV: Emperor announced for June 9
Paradox Development Studio and Paradox Interactive today announced Europa Universalis IV: Emperor to release on June 9.
The next in a long list of expansions, this one opens up three central game systems, offering new gameplay opportunities for the Papacy, the Holy Roman Empire and Revolutionary movements, as well as a host of other changes.
Unreal Engine 5 announced, Epic Online Services are now online
Today Epic Games released to huge bits of news for game developers, and hopefully for gamers everywhere to get a little excited about.
Starting with Epic Online Services, it was announced today that it's live now for developers across almost all platforms (yes, Linux too). It supports Unity, Godot Engine, Unreal Engine, various stores like Steam and consoles. Giving developers a cross-platform service to hook into for matchmaking, lobbies, achievements, stats and a lot more.
The other massive bit of news is Unreal Engine 5, which was also announced today in a blog post giving a preview into its capabilities as a game engine.
A first look at Unreal Engine 5
Epic Games Preparing Unreal Engine 5 For Debut In 2021 With Increased Photo-Realism
Epic Games today offered the first glimpse at Unreal Engine 5, their next-generation game engine they hope to have out in preview form in early 2021 and for its official release before the end of next year.
CopyQ Clipboard Manager for Keeping a Track of Clipboard History
How do you copy-paste text? Let me guess. You either use the right click menu to copy-paste or use Ctrl+C to copy a text and Ctrl+V to paste the text. The text copied this way is saved to ‘clipboard’. The clipboard is a special location in the memory of your system that stores cut or copied text (and in some cases images). But have you ever been in a situation where you had a text copied and then you copy another text and then realize you needed the text you copied earlier? Trust me, it happens a lot. Instead of wondering about finding the previous text to copy again, you can use a clipboard manager. A clipboard manager is a handy little tool that keeps a history of the text you had copied. If you need to use the earlier copied text, you can use the clipboard manager to copy it again.
Android Leftovers
BeagleBone Green Gateway
Programming: Raspberry Pi, Java Streams, Realme GPL Compliance
