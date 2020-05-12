Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: ATOM RPG, Chroma: Bloom and Blight, Europa Universalis IV: Emperor, Unreal Engine 5

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of May 2020 06:19:57 PM

  • ATOM RPG | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.10 | Native
  • Competitive card game Chroma: Bloom and Blight hits the funding target

    A week ago it didn't look too certain that Chroma: Bloom and Blight would hit the goal but with the campaign now over, they actually blasted right passed it.

    Chroma: Bloom and Blight is going to be an entirely free to play competitive card game, one that aims to create a truly even playing field since you won't be able to buy cards. To help their vision a Kickstarter campaign launched that ended today with over €116K against their €100K goal.

  • Europa Universalis IV: Emperor announced for June 9

    Paradox Development Studio and Paradox Interactive today announced Europa Universalis IV: Emperor to release on June 9.

    The next in a long list of expansions, this one opens up three central game systems, offering new gameplay opportunities for the Papacy, the Holy Roman Empire and Revolutionary movements, as well as a host of other changes.

  • Unreal Engine 5 announced, Epic Online Services are now online

    Today Epic Games released to huge bits of news for game developers, and hopefully for gamers everywhere to get a little excited about.

    Starting with Epic Online Services, it was announced today that it's live now for developers across almost all platforms (yes, Linux too). It supports Unity, Godot Engine, Unreal Engine, various stores like Steam and consoles. Giving developers a cross-platform service to hook into for matchmaking, lobbies, achievements, stats and a lot more.

    The other massive bit of news is Unreal Engine 5, which was also announced today in a blog post giving a preview into its capabilities as a game engine.

  • A first look at Unreal Engine 5
  • Epic Games Preparing Unreal Engine 5 For Debut In 2021 With Increased Photo-Realism

    Epic Games today offered the first glimpse at Unreal Engine 5, their next-generation game engine they hope to have out in preview form in early 2021 and for its official release before the end of next year.

»

More in Tux Machines

CopyQ Clipboard Manager for Keeping a Track of Clipboard History

How do you copy-paste text? Let me guess. You either use the right click menu to copy-paste or use Ctrl+C to copy a text and Ctrl+V to paste the text. The text copied this way is saved to ‘clipboard’. The clipboard is a special location in the memory of your system that stores cut or copied text (and in some cases images). But have you ever been in a situation where you had a text copied and then you copy another text and then realize you needed the text you copied earlier? Trust me, it happens a lot. Instead of wondering about finding the previous text to copy again, you can use a clipboard manager. A clipboard manager is a handy little tool that keeps a history of the text you had copied. If you need to use the earlier copied text, you can use the clipboard manager to copy it again. Read more

Android Leftovers

BeagleBone Green Gateway

  • BeagleBone Green Gateway SBC with Ethernet, WiFi, and Bluetooth Launched for $60

    BeagleBone Green Gateway SBC was first unveiled last July as an update to BeagleBone Green Wireless board with Ethernet, and Octavo Systems OSD3358 SiP along with some smaller changes like support for 12V power supply and I2C RTC + battery. The board did however lose two USB 2.0 ports to make space for the Ethernet connector. The board was not quite available at the time, but the good news is that you can now buy BeagleBone Green Gateway for $59.99 on Seeed Studio.

  • BeagleBone Green Gateway SBC offers LAN and WiFi too

    Seeed has launched a $59.90 “Seeed Studio BeagleBone Green Gateway” SBC that runs Linux on TI’s Sitara AM3358 and combines the Ethernet port of the BeagleBone Green with the WiFi/BLE function of the BB Green Wireless. Seeed has launched a new model in its line of BeagleBone compatibles that balances the feature sets of the $44 Seeed Studio BeagleBone Green and the $52.90 Seeed Studio BeagleBone Green Wireless. The $59.90 Seeed Studio BeagleBone Green Gateway provides the 10/100 Ethernet port of the BB Green along with the BB Green Wireless’ TI Wilink8 module with 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.1 LE. The open spec board is equipped with 2x USB 2.0 ports instead of one port on the BB Green and 4x ports on the Wireless.

Programming: Raspberry Pi, Java Streams, Realme GPL Compliance

  • Fix slow Nintendo Switch play with your Raspberry Pi
  • Why use Java Streams instead of loops

    In a recent article, I mentioned my 2020 New Year's resolution: no more loops in Java. In that article, I chose a common (and simplified) forest management calculation—determining whether an area is forested, based on a legal definition, by calculating the proportion of ground shaded by tree canopies. From a data collection point of view, this requires sampling the area and then estimating the proportion covered by tree canopies from that sample. Traditionally, sampling is conducted first by reviewing the area in aerial photographs or satellite images and dividing the area into units that appear to have approximately uniform vegetation characteristics. These units are called strata (plural of stratum). Then a collection of randomly located points is generated within each stratum. At each point is located a sample, typically a circle or rectangle of specific dimensions, and all trees within each sample are measured in the field. Then, back in the office, sample values are totaled, stratum averages are calculated, and these averages are weighted into a total average for the area.

  • Realme X2 Pro Gets Realme UI Long-Term Beta, Android 11 Early Access Program

    The following month, Realme published the Android 10 kernel source code for the device as part of its GNU GPL obligations. Either way, if you own a Realme X2 Pro and want to be part of the Android 11 Early Access beta program, you can check out all the details on the official Realme forums.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6