Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of May 2020 08:52:53 PM

Filed under

Cutelyst the web framework based on Qt and SimpleMail the SMTP library got another update.

The current scenario has made me a lot less productive, after all 4 kids at home all the time it’s really hard to concentrate. Still many fixes and a few features have landed both.

Simple mail had issues building on Windows, and also got some docs fixes.

Cutelyst got some Session parameters available on config, an WebSocket improvement to avoid setting a null body to skip RenderView processing, and a new view called Cutelee.