What’s new in openSUSE Leap 15.2

SUSE

openSUSE Leap 15.2 has entered the Beta phase on the 25th February 2020. I have recently installed this on my laptop to check it out. Leap 15.2 will coincide with SUSE Enterprise Linux Desktop 15 Service Pack 2. Both Leap and SLED share a lot of underlying packages, so this will be (again) a rock solid release.

openSUSE Leap 15.2 features many big updates. This includes a new version of the KDE desktop environment, a new version of the GNOME desktop environment and a new Linux kernel. In the Leap 15.2 column of the table below, I have highlighted in green the packages that are significantly changed in comparison to Leap 15.1. And in blue, I have highlighted the packages that are changed compared to Leap 15.1 at time of its release, but which are now also available in updated Leap 15.1 installations.

Cutelyst 2.11 and SimpleMail 2.1 released and a fork called Cutelee

Cutelyst the web framework based on Qt and SimpleMail the SMTP library got another update. The current scenario has made me a lot less productive, after all 4 kids at home all the time it’s really hard to concentrate. Still many fixes and a few features have landed both. Simple mail had issues building on Windows, and also got some docs fixes. Cutelyst got some Session parameters available on config, an WebSocket improvement to avoid setting a null body to skip RenderView processing, and a new view called Cutelee. Read more

Linux-driven networking SBC offers GbE, 2.5GbE, and WiFi 6

The Compex CP01 router board — also called the DR6018 — runs OpenWrt on a quad -A53 Qualcomm IPQ6018 and offers a 2.5GbE port, 5x GbE ports with PoE, an M.2 E-key slot, and dual-band 802.11ax (WiFi 6). A Compex CP01 router board has begun sampling with 802.11a/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6) built around a Qualcomm Atheros IPQ6018 networking processor. We could not find details on the IPQ6018 SoC — also referred to as the IPQ6018 Cypress — but it appears to be related to Qualcomm’s 14nm fabricated, 1GHz, quad -A53 IPQ6010 and IPQ6028, which comprise a Networking Pro 400 platform. While these other models run at 1GHz, the IPQ6018 can achieve 1.8GHz. Read more

Games: ATOM RPG, Chroma: Bloom and Blight, Europa Universalis IV: Emperor, Unreal Engine 5

  • ATOM RPG | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.10 | Native
  • Competitive card game Chroma: Bloom and Blight hits the funding target

    A week ago it didn't look too certain that Chroma: Bloom and Blight would hit the goal but with the campaign now over, they actually blasted right passed it. Chroma: Bloom and Blight is going to be an entirely free to play competitive card game, one that aims to create a truly even playing field since you won't be able to buy cards. To help their vision a Kickstarter campaign launched that ended today with over €116K against their €100K goal.

  • Europa Universalis IV: Emperor announced for June 9

    Paradox Development Studio and Paradox Interactive today announced Europa Universalis IV: Emperor to release on June 9. The next in a long list of expansions, this one opens up three central game systems, offering new gameplay opportunities for the Papacy, the Holy Roman Empire and Revolutionary movements, as well as a host of other changes.

  • Unreal Engine 5 announced, Epic Online Services are now online

    Today Epic Games released to huge bits of news for game developers, and hopefully for gamers everywhere to get a little excited about. Starting with Epic Online Services, it was announced today that it's live now for developers across almost all platforms (yes, Linux too). It supports Unity, Godot Engine, Unreal Engine, various stores like Steam and consoles. Giving developers a cross-platform service to hook into for matchmaking, lobbies, achievements, stats and a lot more. The other massive bit of news is Unreal Engine 5, which was also announced today in a blog post giving a preview into its capabilities as a game engine.

  • A first look at Unreal Engine 5
  • Epic Games Preparing Unreal Engine 5 For Debut In 2021 With Increased Photo-Realism

    Epic Games today offered the first glimpse at Unreal Engine 5, their next-generation game engine they hope to have out in preview form in early 2021 and for its official release before the end of next year.

