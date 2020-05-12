Over the last year and a half I've had a good time presenting on Libre Lounge with my co-host Serge Wroclawski. I'm very proud of the topics we've decided to cover, of which there are quite a few good ones in the archive, and the audience the show has had is just the best.

However, I've decided to depart the show... Serge and I continue to be friends (and are still working on a number of projects together, such as Datashards and the recently announced grant), but in terms of the podcast I think we'd like to take things in different creative directions.

This is probably not the end of me doing podcasting, but if I start something up again it'll be a bit different in its structure... and you can be sure you'll hear about it here and on my fediverse account and over at the birdsite.