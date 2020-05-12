Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Headlines and Libre Lounge
FLOSS Weekly 578: Netdata
Netdata allows you to instantly diagnose slowdowns and anomalies in your infrastructure with thousands of metrics, interactive visualizations, and insightful health alarms. It was designed for IT professionals, SysAdmins, SREs, and DevOps who have the responsibility to run or troubleshoot infrastructure but do not have the time or the resources to monitor it properly.
2020-05-13 | Linux Headlines
A new report from Synopsys analyzes the use of open source components in commercial software, GitHub’s fundraising program is now available for teams and projects, Mozilla appoints Adam Seligman as its new COO, Harbor becomes the first OCI-compliant container registry with its 2.0 release, and the Eclipse Foundation is moving to Belgium.
Christopher Allan Webber: Departing Libre Lounge
Over the last year and a half I've had a good time presenting on Libre Lounge with my co-host Serge Wroclawski. I'm very proud of the topics we've decided to cover, of which there are quite a few good ones in the archive, and the audience the show has had is just the best.
However, I've decided to depart the show... Serge and I continue to be friends (and are still working on a number of projects together, such as Datashards and the recently announced grant), but in terms of the podcast I think we'd like to take things in different creative directions.
This is probably not the end of me doing podcasting, but if I start something up again it'll be a bit different in its structure... and you can be sure you'll hear about it here and on my fediverse account and over at the birdsite.
