Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 14th of May 2020 01:26:05 AM

BleachBit is a weird tool. One, it does its job well. You get plenty of warnings and explanations about different options, so all in all, it tries to err on the side of caution, despite the disruptive workflow. But then, it also feels unfinished. For example, you have several select applications listed, but not many others. You don't have any granularity when it comes to different data subsets, i.e. no exclusions. The Gnome theming also feels out of place in Windows.

In general, BleachBit is a reasonably capable tool, but without the ability to handpick data from different buckets, like cookies or prefetch, you don't really gain much over the built-in Windows tools, or CCleaner, which I mentioned early on in the article. By default, it's not a comprehensive cleanup utility that can handle and cover all the usecases, which limits its appeal. I would like to see future versions come with more streamlined integration, and the ability to tweak individual cleanup entries. It's definitely worth testing, especially if you think of using it across different operating systems. A cautious endorsement from a deep skeptic. The end.