Leftovers: Graphics, Games, IBM/Red Hat, LibreOffice and Librem
-
Radeon Rays 4.0 Released - Adds Vulkan While Dropping OpenCL, No Longer Open-Source
Continuing with AMD's relaunch of GPUOpen and introducing new software releases all week, out this morning is Radeon Rays 4.0. It takes another step forward while taking a step back in terms of no longer being open-source.
Radeon Rays 4.0 adds Vulkan API support as well as DirectX 12 and HIP capabilities, but now drops OpenCL support given HIP and DirectX12/Vulkan. Radeon Rays 4.0 also still supports CPU-based execution too.
-
Mesa 20.2 Picks Up A New Disk Cache: TGSI-To-NIR Caching
Mesa 20.2-devel has a new cache in place for TTN.
Mesa 20.2-devel now provides a disk cache for the TGSI-to-NIR (TTN) code as "TTN is slow" so the conversion from the Gallium3D IR to the more popular NIR is backed by an on-disk cache.
Merged today was the TTN cache itself as well as enabling it for RadeonSI and using TTN caching for compute shaders.
-
Aura of Worlds makes rogue-lite platformers a little more tactical
A tactical rogue-lite platformer isn't something you see too often. A lot are based on speed and / or power but Aura of Worlds calms things down a bit to make you think and it's now on Linux.
Escape flooding passages, outrun toxic pollen, face off against gargantuan bosses that have made entire mazes their home. Do you play defensively with the spear and energy shield, or swing into the fray with a boomerang and grapple hook? Do you scour the levels for potions and runes; or do you dive headfirst into the chaos?
Originally released on Steam back in 2018, this Early Access game is not yet finished but even so it's showing a huge amount of promise and it's quite a lot of fun too. Linux support arrived earlier this month, as the developer has been enhancing their game engine.
-
Move over Stream Deck, give me some Stream Pi
The Stream Deck from Elgato is a nifty little bit of hardware, one that gives you easy access to a ton of functions at the touch of a button and now it has some more open competition with the Stream Pi.
Admittedly, we're quite late (okay—a lot) on the uptake with this one. It was actually announced last year and somehow I've not heard about it until today. Built to be cross-platform, open source and work on a Raspberry Pi. There's other similar projects I'm sure but the Stream Pi aims to be as close as possible to the Stream Deck.
-
Red Hat Quay 3.3: Deeper integration with Red Hat OpenShift
Today, we’re pleased to announce the availability of Red Hat Quay 3.3. The latest version of Red Hat’s distributed and highly-available enterprise container registry focuses on deeper integrations with Red Hat OpenShift through the introduction of Quay Bridge Operator. This release also introduces Clair version 4, the latest version of the image vulnerability scanner, and enhances and stabilizes features introduced in previous Quay releases.
-
Open Liberty 20.0.0.5 brings updates to EJB persistent timers coordination and failover across members
In Open Liberty 20.0.0.5, you can now configure failover for Enterprise JavaBeans (EJB) persistent timers, load Java Authentication and Authorization Service (JAAS) classes directly from the resource adapter, format your logs to JSON or dev, and specify which JSON fields to leave out of your logs. In this article, we will discuss each of these features and how to implement them.
-
LibreOffice QA/Dev Report: April 2020
-
Librem 5 Dogwood Update
We are almost at the end of the Dogwood board verification and have found and fixed a number of issues with the initial Dogwood boards. We believe we will be able to complete testing and start shipping Dogwood phones out within a few weeks. We have also been working on Evergreen in parallel to procure the remaining components we need for mass production.
We know the community is eager to hear any updates we might have about the Librem 5. Like with our Birch and Chestnut updates, we are trying our best to give you correct information for each batch with a reasonable level of confidence without venturing into speculation or guesses. This is especially important when it comes to reporting hardware updates as it can take time and iterations to trace down a problem into the component or mistake that caused it and often first guesses for a root cause prove to be incorrect.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 683 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian: Popularity Contests, Sparky 2020.05 Special Editions and Remote Access
Work for Hire could be Limiting You, Your Company, and Open Source.
For our discussion here, we are not including work as prepared by an employee. If you are an employee, then you are compensated as an employee and the end result product is owned by your employer. Instead, we are discussing work that is specially ordered or commissioned for use. For example, a custom script to back up a PostgreSQL database or an application to insert PDFs created by the Linux printing system CUPS into a PostgreSQL database or a recommendation document based on findings. [...] Too often consultants are taken advantage of by companies and the attorney-budget of those companies. We have seen Master Service Agreements that literally removed all rights as a consultant and made the consultant an employee without providing the benefits of employment. We have observed intellectual property clauses that assigned Prior Intellectual Property Rights to the client. The most common modification is a change of legal venue to benefit the company that resides across the country or an unwillingness to pay collection and attorney fees should the client not pay its invoices. If you are a professional consultant or developer for open source technologies, it is imperative you consider that your business practices also support the ideals that make open source great. A fundamental value of open source is that any development work that benefits the many should not sacrifice benefits for the producers. Open source allows you to build a culture within your ideals that will bring a higher value for you, your employees, and the community at large.
Mozilla and the Web: New COO, Contributors, Rust and Spritely's NLNet Grant
Compilers: BFloat(16) in LLVM, GNU Compiler Collection 10.1 and "-O3"
Recent comments
1 hour 56 min ago
2 hours 38 min ago
3 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 14 min ago
12 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
14 hours 1 min ago
19 hours 16 min ago
23 hours 51 min ago