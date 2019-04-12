Developers who are concerned about system integrity often put a fair amount of effort into ensuring that data stored on disk cannot be tampered with without being detected. Technologies like dm-verity and fs-verity are attempts to solve this problem, as is the recently covered integrity policy enforcement security module. More Recently, Johannes Thumshirn has posted a patch series adding filesystem-level authentication to Btrfs; it promises to provide integrity with a surprisingly small amount of code. Integrity-verification code at the filesystem or storage level generally works by calculating (and storing) checksums of each block of data. When it comes time to read that data, the checksum is calculated anew and compared to the stored value; if the two match, one can be confident that the data has not been modified (or corrupted by the hardware) since the checksum was calculated. If there is reason to believe that the stored checksum is what the creator of the data intended, then the data, too, should be as intended. Solutions like dm-verity and fs-verity work by storing checksums apart from the data; fs-verity, for example, places the checksum data in a hidden area past the end of the file. The developers of more modern filesystems, though, have generally taken the idea that storage devices are untrustworthy (if not downright malicious) to heart; as a result, they design the ability to calculate, store, and compare checksums into the filesystem from the beginning. Btrfs is one such filesystem; as can be seen from the on-disk format documentation, most structures on disk have a checksum built into them. Checksums for file data is stored in a separate tree. So much of the needed infrastructure is already there. Checksums in Btrfs, though, were primarily intended to catch corruption caused by storage hardware. The thing about hardware is that, while it can be creative indeed in finding new ways to mangle data, it's generally not clever enough to adjust checksums to match. Attackers tend to be a bit more thorough. So the fact that a block of data stored in a Btrfs filesystem matches the stored checksum does not, by itself, give much assurance that the data has not been messed with in a deliberate way. To gain that assurance, Btrfs needs to use a checksum that cannot readily be altered by an attacker. Btrfs already supports a number of checksum algorithms, but none of them have that property. So the key to adding the needed sort of authentication to Btrfs is to add another checksum algorithm with the needed assurance. Thumshirn chose to add an HMAC checksum based on SHA-256.