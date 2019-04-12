How to find new maintainers for your open source project
If there's one thing you can say about open source software (OSS), it's that it quietly yet inarguably runs our world. Most of the internet is built on open source software, and, these days, millions of developers build and maintain hundreds of thousands of open source packages in more than 250 programming languages. If that's not enough, enterprise companies continue to grow their investments in open source in 2020.
The more open source software permeates our everyday life, the more important it becomes to keep all these projects secure, compatible, and well-maintained.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 707 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Cockpit Project: Cockpit 219
Logs can now be filtered by keywords and free text. Keywords include units, time constraints, priority, and arbitrary journal fields. Dropdowns adjust the query string — so there’s no need to remember the most common journal keywords. Also, copying and pasting this query string across machines allows administrators to have a precise filtered view of logs. A pause button has been included next to the filters, to pause the streaming of logs. When toggled, it changes to a resume button, letting you quickly switch back to a stream of incoming journal entries.
mesa 20.1.0-rc3
Hi all, I'd like to announce the third release candidate for the 20.1 branch, Mesa 20.1.0-rc3. As always, please test it and report any issues you may find to https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/issues/new And to help us track issues and merge requests relevant to this branch, please add them to the 20.1.0 release milestone: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/milestones/14 There's a good amount of fixes here, but there are still open issues that we'll need to close before the final release, which is currently planned for the 27th. The next release candidate is scheduled for 7 days from now, on 2020-05-20. EricAlso: Mesa 20.1-RC3 Released With Another Week Worth Of Fixes Plus Intel Rocket Lake Support
ZDNet, Linux and Huawei can prove to be quite an explosive mix
When American tech journalists see the words "vulnerability" and "Huawei" in close proximity these days, they tend to get over-excited and, as a result, produce copy that goes quite wonky. A classic example of this was seen this week when the site, ZDNet, one of the tech powerhouses, reported on a patch submitted to the Linux kernel project by someone who called Huawei Kernel Self Protection. The patch was found to have some trivial flaws by the maker of the Grsecurity kernel patch, Brad Spengler – a man who loves publicity and knows that picking a hole in a patch put out by someone who was seemingly associated with Huawei would generate interest among the US press. He was right. But it's a pity that ZDNet did not take some time to check its facts, with its security writer Catalin Cimpanu theorising that this patch had "sparked interest in the Linux community as (sic) could signal Huawei's wish to possibly contribute to the official kernel". Cimpanu has a history of screwing up when it comes to Linux. Huawei has been a contributor to the Linux kernel for quite a few years now. As one commenter on the US news aggregation site Slashdot pointed out, in 2017, Huawei was 15th in the list for top companies contributing to the Linux kernel, 4.8– 4.13, and third (after Intel and Google) in in the list of companies bringing in the most new developers. Again, there are numerous people in numerous companies who make contributions to the Linux kernel on their own time; all patches are scrutinised by Linux creator Linus Torvalds, or one of his trusted lieutenants, before they are finally merged. Hence, the excitement over some flaws in a patch is not really understandable.
today's howtos
Recent comments
40 min 54 sec ago
50 min 5 sec ago
2 hours 31 min ago
9 hours 26 min ago
10 hours 9 min ago
10 hours 33 min ago
19 hours 33 min ago
19 hours 45 min ago
19 hours 54 min ago
20 hours 2 min ago