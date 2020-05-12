Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 14th of May 2020 11:28:57 AM

Filed under

A number of smaller German towns and municipalities – Leonberg in the state of Baden-Württemberg and Treuchtlingen in Bavaria are notable examples – have also forged ahead in this area although admittedly it's easier to migrate 40 desktops than around 15,000, as Munich did.

Sander notes that at their party conference in November last year, even Angela Merkel's normally conservative Christian Democratic (CDU) party set their sights on free software.

For future digital projects, "procurement and support will be bound by the principles of open source and open standards. Publicly financed software should serve all citizens," the party's statement said, echoing the Free Software Foundation's own campaign.

Of course, that's only a statement of political intent, the Foundation's Sander notes. But if the CDU remains in power, that could eventually become the official position of the whole German government.

One current ministry, the Federal Ministry of the Interior, has already taken a similar line. It commissioned consultancy PwC to look into how Germany could achieve more digital sovereignty and become less dependent on vendors like Microsoft.

One of the August 2019 study's recommendations was investing in more open-source software. While outlining various challenges, the analysts also said, "Ultimately, this option may conceivably lead to permanent independence from major vendors."

It's worth noting that the politician in charge of that ministry is Horst Seehofer, a member of the same political party, the conservative Christian Social Union, as the former deputy mayor of Munich is, who is often perceived as one of the prime movers against the LiMux project there.

So far, it's more words than deeds, the Fraunhofer Institute's Thapa concedes. As yet, none of the big players appears to have lost significant business to the free software movement in Germany. But it seems likely that commercial vendors will have a tougher time here in the near future.

"I find it very exciting that Munich is back," Thapa concludes. "The door of opportunity is open again and maybe this time they will go all the way through."