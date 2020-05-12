Language Selection

Proprietary/Microsoft TCO in Texas

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 14th of May 2020 11:40:14 AM Filed under
Security
  • Texas Says Court System Was Subject to Ransomware Attack [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The state said the attack was discovered Friday and that it’s not going to paying ransom. The Office of Court Administration said that filings and research are still available and there was no indication any personal information was compromised.The “branch network” was disabled, including websites and servers, in response to the attack.

  • Texas high courts hit by ransomware attack, refuse to pay [iophk: social control media in place of real infrastructure Sad ]

    He said the courts' separate document filings system remains operational, the courts are working to ensure lawyers and the public can access court records through other means and that the courts are still granting motions for extensions on deadlines.

    “We're trying to use everything available to us to keep access to the courts so we're using Twitter and social media,” Hawthorne said.

  • Texas court IT hit by ransomware [iophk: Windows TCO]

    It noted that because of the ongoing nature of the investigation, remediation and recovery, OCA will not comment further until additional information is available for public release.

  • Ransomware attack targeted Texas state court system [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Officials have not said when the system will be back online, but they have set up a temporary website and are working with law enforcement and the Texas Department of Information Resources to investigate the attack.

    The [attack] comes less than a year after nearly two dozen local governments in Texas were hit by a similar coordinated attack.

More in Tux Machines

Video/Audio: Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04 Run Through and The Linux Link Tech Show (TLLTS)

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora/Oracle Linux and SUSE Leftovers

  • Ask Fedora Retrospective – 2019

    About a year ago, we officially moved the Ask Fedora user support web site to a new platform. The work started around February 2019. We archived the old Askbot instance and we moved to Discourse. This post looks back on the first year with the new site.

  • Getting Started With The Vagrant Libvirt Provider For Oracle Linux

    As recently announced by Sergio we now support the libvirt provider for our Oracle Linux Vagrant Boxes. The libvirt provider is a good alternative to the virtualbox one when you already use KVM on your host, as KVM and VirtualBox virtualization are mutually exclusive. It is also a good choice when running Vagrant on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This blog post will guide you through the simple steps needed to use these new boxes on your Oracle Linux host (Release 7 or 8).

  • Latest Research Shows How IT Leaders Are Daring to be Different

    I understand these needs and see it firsthand every day. For nearly 30 years, SUSE has helped our customers meet their digital transformation goals while showcasing the tangible business outcomes our innovation delivers through our secure, reliable, and cost-effective open source solutions. Built by our community of innovators – the power of many – SUSE enables our customers around the world to simplify, modernize, and accelerate their businesses so they can deliver on what matters most to their customers.

  • Why open source solutions are playing a more powerful role in enterprise IT

    From our perspective, we see open source not only as an increasingly powerful way for agencies to modernize their IT systems faster, but we also see the importance of helping customers capitalize on open source solutions based on what success means to them. With open source, you are not locked into a vendor, you have the ultimate flexibility to build your IT based on your needs. This is the value of open source, and with the powerful community of innovators, the power of many, open source innovations can help agencies start from where they are and get them to where they need to be.

Slackware Gets Cinnamon 4.6 Early Preview and Slackware-Based Plamo 7.2 Released in Japan

  • Cinnamon 4.6 Early Preview

    Few days ago i saw that Cinnamon 4.6.0 has been released on GitHub and as usual, developers will still release a couple more releases before they mark it stable, but i have made some changes to the SlackBuild scripts and push it to master branch for those who are eager to try the new Cinnamon 4.6.x series. I believe this version will be used in the next Linux Mint 20 which will be released in June, but i want Slackware-Current users to try this version first :)

  • Plamo 7.2 リリース

    従来同様、4.7Gのサイズに収まるようにDVD用は2枚組みです。他に USB メモリからインストールする用に DVD 2 枚分をまとめてひとつにした USB 用イメージがあります（_usb.iso）。

GNU Projects: Latest Discussions on Emacs and GNU Radio

  • Making Emacs popular again

    Stallman agreed with that sentiment. But he would also like to see Emacs return to popularity as an editor of text for publication. Several noted that Org mode is already being used successfully for text-publication purposes. That mode is not familiar to Stallman and he was unable to learn much about using it for word processing by reading the documentation. Zaretskii pointed out that there is a high barrier to learning Org mode from its documentation, at least for the word-processing use case. Once again, though, it seems quite unlikely that some putative, well-documented word-processing Emacs mode is likely to have users flocking to the editor. But Stallman said that the user profile for Emacs was much broader 30 years ago; he would like to see it be that way again. He personally does not see rounded corners as part of that, though he is not opposed to efforts in that direction; "[...] if you want to attract more users to Emacs, I think there are more important areas for improvement." Lu had some ideas along those lines, for example using starter kits (or packs) to help make the editor "more friendly to newcomers". There was a difference of opinion about making changes to the defaults, though, in order to help newcomers. If changes need to be made for the sake of newcomers, ndame said, established users can just turn them off. For example, Cua Mode, which adds the "standard" keybindings for things like cut and paste (i.e. ctrl-c, ctrl-x, ctrl-v) to Emacs, should be on by default; "it could make the life of new users easier if they didn't have to turn it on explicitly and they could use their copy/paste keys from the start like they are used it to in other tools".

  • TEMPEST Comes To GNU Radio

    As we use our computers, to watch YouTube videos of trucks hitting bridges, to have a Zoom call with our mothers, or even for some of us to write Hackaday articles, we’re unknowingly sharing a lot of what we are doing with the world. The RF emissions from our monitors, keyboards, and other peripherals can be harvested and reconstructed to give a third party a view into your work, and potentially have access to all your darkest secrets. It’s a technique with origins in Government agencies that would no doubt prefer to remain anonymous, but for a while now it has been available to all through the magic of software defined radio. Now it has reached the popular GNU Radio platform, with [Federico La Rocca]’s gr-tempest package.

