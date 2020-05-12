Proprietary/Microsoft TCO in Texas
Texas Says Court System Was Subject to Ransomware Attack [iophk: Windows TCO]
The state said the attack was discovered Friday and that it’s not going to paying ransom. The Office of Court Administration said that filings and research are still available and there was no indication any personal information was compromised.The “branch network” was disabled, including websites and servers, in response to the attack.
Texas high courts hit by ransomware attack, refuse to pay [iophk: social control media in place of real infrastructure ]
He said the courts' separate document filings system remains operational, the courts are working to ensure lawyers and the public can access court records through other means and that the courts are still granting motions for extensions on deadlines.
“We're trying to use everything available to us to keep access to the courts so we're using Twitter and social media,” Hawthorne said.
Texas court IT hit by ransomware [iophk: Windows TCO]
It noted that because of the ongoing nature of the investigation, remediation and recovery, OCA will not comment further until additional information is available for public release.
Ransomware attack targeted Texas state court system [iophk: Windows TCO]
Officials have not said when the system will be back online, but they have set up a temporary website and are working with law enforcement and the Texas Department of Information Resources to investigate the attack.
The [attack] comes less than a year after nearly two dozen local governments in Texas were hit by a similar coordinated attack.
