Programming: Django, Python, PHP, Java and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 14th of May 2020 11:44:03 AM
Development
  • Django 3.1 release notes - UNDER DEVELOPMENT¶
  • Django 3.1 alpha 1 released

    Django 3.1 alpha 1 is now available. It represents the first stage in the 3.1 release cycle and is an opportunity for you to try out the changes coming in Django 3.1.

    Django 3.1 has a potpourri of new features which you can read about in the in-development 3.1 release notes.

  • Python 3.8.3

    The Python 3.8 series is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations.

  • Python 3.8.3 is now available

    On behalf of the entire Python development community, and the currently serving Python release team in particular, I’m pleased to announce the release of Python 3.8.3, the third maintenance release of Python 3.8. You can find it here:

    https://www.python.org/downloads/release/python-383/

    It contains two months worth of bug fixes. Detailed information about all changes made in 3.8.3 can be found in its change log. Note that compared to 3.8.2, version 3.8.3 also contains the changes introduced in 3.8.3rc1.

    The Python 3.8 series is the newest feature release of the Python language, and it contains many new features and optimizations. See the “What’s New in Python 3.8” document for more information about features included in the 3.8 series.

  • How to Write Middleware using FastAPI

    For one of my project, I needed to host an API service on the RapidAPI platform.
    In order to make sure that all the requests to the application are routed via
    RapidAPI I needed to check special header sent by RapidAPI.

    RapidAPI forwards each valid request to the configured server, but injects
    additional header X-RapidAPI-Proxy-Secret. While a hacker may also send the
    same header, the value of this header will be only known to RapidAPI platform
    and your app.

    I deployed the server on heroku, and defined an environment variable
    PROXY_SECRET which I check against the one sent with the request.

    Sometimes I need to test the server directly, in which case I simply do not set
    this variable (like on my local machine) and this check is bypassed.

  • PHP showing its maturity in release 7.4

    This year PHP turned 25 and, as with all things, the hope is that with age comes wisdom and maturity. Often derided as a great way to write bad (and insecure) code, PHP is hard to ignore completely when it is used in nearly eight out of ten websites. With PHP 7.4.5 released in April, it's worthwhile to take a look at modern PHP, how it has evolved to address the criticisms of the past, and what lies ahead in its future.

    [...]

    In the early days of PHP, two repositories, PEAR and PECL, were created to catalog both reusable PHP code and non-bundled, C-based extensions, respectively. PECL continues to be a valuable collection with over 400 extensions, from authentication to data structures, however it has failed to become a widespread tool allowing PHP developers to use those extensions because they introduce system-level dependencies that are generally unavailable on cheaper hosting providers. PEAR, being pure PHP code, was more successful in adoption yet struggled to become the tool it was intended to be. Unfortunately code age and quality proved to be too big of a hurdle to overcome and, because of this, PEAR was officially disabled by default as of PHP 7.4.

  • [Red Hat/Fedora] PHP version 7.2.31, 7.3.18 and 7.4.6

    RPMs of PHP version 7.4.6 are available in remi repository for Fedora 32 and remi-php74 repository for Fedora 30-31 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 7 (RHEL, CentOS).

    RPMs of PHP version 7.3.18 are available in remi repository for Fedora 30-31 and remi-php73 repository for Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).

    RPMs of PHP version 7.2.31 are available in remi-php72 repository for Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).

  • JEP 380: Unix-domain socket channels

    Another day, another JEP. The goal of JEP 380 is to introduce support for Unix-domain socket features that are common to the major Unix platforms and Windows. This will be achieved by adding a handful of API elements. Let’s take a closer look.

    A new JDK Enhancement Proposal (JEP) has been put forward by Michael McMahon to add Unix-domain socket support to two APIs in the java.nio.channels package; the socket channel and server-socket channel. JEP 380 also aims to extend the inherited channel mechanism to support Unix-domain socket channels and server socket channels.

  • LLVM Lands Support For The Marvell ThunderX3

    Announced back in March were the Marvell ThunderX3 Arm server processors with up to 96 cores per SoC and support for 4-way SMT to yield up to 384 threads per socket. These 7nm Arm server processors also support eight channels of DDR4-3200 memory, 64 lanes of PCIe 4.0, and other competitive features for a 2020 server CPU. While we await to see how the ThunderX3 processors perform, the compiler support and other Linux software features are getting all buttoned up.

  • The Web Platform Tests project

    Working on Web browsers development is not an easy feat but if there’s something I’m personally very grateful for when it comes to collaborating with this kind of software projects, it is their testing infrastructure and the peace of mind that it provides me with when making changes on a daily basis.

    To help you understand the size of these projects, they involve tens of millions of lines of code (Chromium is ~25 million lines of code, followed closely by Firefox and WebKit) and around 200-300 new patches landing everyday. Try to imagine, for one second, how we could make changes if we didn’t have such testing infrastructure. It would basically be utter and complete chao​s and, more especially, it would mean extremely buggy Web browsers, broken implementations of the Web Platform and tens (hundreds?) of new bugs and crashes piling up every day… not a good thing at all for Web browsers, which are these days some of the most widely used applications (and not just ‘the thing you use to browse the Web’).

  • Norbert Preining: Switching from NVIDIA to AMD (including tensorflow)

    I have been using my Geforce 1060 extensively for deep learning, both with Python and R. But the always painful play with the closed source drivers and kernel updates, paired with the collapse of my computer’s PSU and/or GPU, I decided to finally do the switch to AMD graphic card and open source stack. And you know what, within half a day I had everything, including Tensorflow running. Yeah to Open Source!

  • The logging framework isn't a bottleneck, and other lies your laptop tells you

    Server have, on average, different needs. A Rails app that takes a network request and makes a database call may barely touch disk. A file server often cache files in buffer pools, serving them from RAM rather than disk.

    The default disk you get on GCP, regional persistent disks, will top out around 240MiB/s. That is one order of magnitude slower than the NVMe disk on your laptop.

    Your laptop will make you think your logging framework isn’t your primary bottleneck

  • OTP 23 Release

    Erlang/OTP 23 is a new major release with new features, improvements as well as a few incompatibilities.

  • Making the best of it: online learning and remote teaching
Video/Audio: Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04 Run Through and The Linux Link Tech Show (TLLTS)

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora/Oracle Linux and SUSE Leftovers

  • Ask Fedora Retrospective – 2019

    About a year ago, we officially moved the Ask Fedora user support web site to a new platform. The work started around February 2019. We archived the old Askbot instance and we moved to Discourse. This post looks back on the first year with the new site.

  • Getting Started With The Vagrant Libvirt Provider For Oracle Linux

    As recently announced by Sergio we now support the libvirt provider for our Oracle Linux Vagrant Boxes. The libvirt provider is a good alternative to the virtualbox one when you already use KVM on your host, as KVM and VirtualBox virtualization are mutually exclusive. It is also a good choice when running Vagrant on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This blog post will guide you through the simple steps needed to use these new boxes on your Oracle Linux host (Release 7 or 8).

  • Latest Research Shows How IT Leaders Are Daring to be Different

    I understand these needs and see it firsthand every day. For nearly 30 years, SUSE has helped our customers meet their digital transformation goals while showcasing the tangible business outcomes our innovation delivers through our secure, reliable, and cost-effective open source solutions. Built by our community of innovators – the power of many – SUSE enables our customers around the world to simplify, modernize, and accelerate their businesses so they can deliver on what matters most to their customers.

  • Why open source solutions are playing a more powerful role in enterprise IT

    From our perspective, we see open source not only as an increasingly powerful way for agencies to modernize their IT systems faster, but we also see the importance of helping customers capitalize on open source solutions based on what success means to them. With open source, you are not locked into a vendor, you have the ultimate flexibility to build your IT based on your needs. This is the value of open source, and with the powerful community of innovators, the power of many, open source innovations can help agencies start from where they are and get them to where they need to be.

Slackware Gets Cinnamon 4.6 Early Preview and Slackware-Based Plamo 7.2 Released in Japan

  • Cinnamon 4.6 Early Preview

    Few days ago i saw that Cinnamon 4.6.0 has been released on GitHub and as usual, developers will still release a couple more releases before they mark it stable, but i have made some changes to the SlackBuild scripts and push it to master branch for those who are eager to try the new Cinnamon 4.6.x series. I believe this version will be used in the next Linux Mint 20 which will be released in June, but i want Slackware-Current users to try this version first :)

  • Plamo 7.2 リリース

    従来同様、4.7Gのサイズに収まるようにDVD用は2枚組みです。他に USB メモリからインストールする用に DVD 2 枚分をまとめてひとつにした USB 用イメージがあります（_usb.iso）。

GNU Projects: Latest Discussions on Emacs and GNU Radio

  • Making Emacs popular again

    Stallman agreed with that sentiment. But he would also like to see Emacs return to popularity as an editor of text for publication. Several noted that Org mode is already being used successfully for text-publication purposes. That mode is not familiar to Stallman and he was unable to learn much about using it for word processing by reading the documentation. Zaretskii pointed out that there is a high barrier to learning Org mode from its documentation, at least for the word-processing use case. Once again, though, it seems quite unlikely that some putative, well-documented word-processing Emacs mode is likely to have users flocking to the editor. But Stallman said that the user profile for Emacs was much broader 30 years ago; he would like to see it be that way again. He personally does not see rounded corners as part of that, though he is not opposed to efforts in that direction; "[...] if you want to attract more users to Emacs, I think there are more important areas for improvement." Lu had some ideas along those lines, for example using starter kits (or packs) to help make the editor "more friendly to newcomers". There was a difference of opinion about making changes to the defaults, though, in order to help newcomers. If changes need to be made for the sake of newcomers, ndame said, established users can just turn them off. For example, Cua Mode, which adds the "standard" keybindings for things like cut and paste (i.e. ctrl-c, ctrl-x, ctrl-v) to Emacs, should be on by default; "it could make the life of new users easier if they didn't have to turn it on explicitly and they could use their copy/paste keys from the start like they are used it to in other tools".

  • TEMPEST Comes To GNU Radio

    As we use our computers, to watch YouTube videos of trucks hitting bridges, to have a Zoom call with our mothers, or even for some of us to write Hackaday articles, we’re unknowingly sharing a lot of what we are doing with the world. The RF emissions from our monitors, keyboards, and other peripherals can be harvested and reconstructed to give a third party a view into your work, and potentially have access to all your darkest secrets. It’s a technique with origins in Government agencies that would no doubt prefer to remain anonymous, but for a while now it has been available to all through the magic of software defined radio. Now it has reached the popular GNU Radio platform, with [Federico La Rocca]’s gr-tempest package.

