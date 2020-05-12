Programming: Django, Python, PHP, Java and More
-
Django 3.1 release notes - UNDER DEVELOPMENT¶
-
Django 3.1 alpha 1 released
Django 3.1 alpha 1 is now available. It represents the first stage in the 3.1 release cycle and is an opportunity for you to try out the changes coming in Django 3.1.
Django 3.1 has a potpourri of new features which you can read about in the in-development 3.1 release notes.
-
Python 3.8.3
The Python 3.8 series is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations.
-
Python 3.8.3 is now available
On behalf of the entire Python development community, and the currently serving Python release team in particular, I’m pleased to announce the release of Python 3.8.3, the third maintenance release of Python 3.8. You can find it here:
https://www.python.org/downloads/release/python-383/
It contains two months worth of bug fixes. Detailed information about all changes made in 3.8.3 can be found in its change log. Note that compared to 3.8.2, version 3.8.3 also contains the changes introduced in 3.8.3rc1.
The Python 3.8 series is the newest feature release of the Python language, and it contains many new features and optimizations. See the “What’s New in Python 3.8” document for more information about features included in the 3.8 series.
-
How to Write Middleware using FastAPI
For one of my project, I needed to host an API service on the RapidAPI platform.
In order to make sure that all the requests to the application are routed via
RapidAPI I needed to check special header sent by RapidAPI.
RapidAPI forwards each valid request to the configured server, but injects
additional header X-RapidAPI-Proxy-Secret. While a hacker may also send the
same header, the value of this header will be only known to RapidAPI platform
and your app.
I deployed the server on heroku, and defined an environment variable
PROXY_SECRET which I check against the one sent with the request.
Sometimes I need to test the server directly, in which case I simply do not set
this variable (like on my local machine) and this check is bypassed.
-
PHP showing its maturity in release 7.4
This year PHP turned 25 and, as with all things, the hope is that with age comes wisdom and maturity. Often derided as a great way to write bad (and insecure) code, PHP is hard to ignore completely when it is used in nearly eight out of ten websites. With PHP 7.4.5 released in April, it's worthwhile to take a look at modern PHP, how it has evolved to address the criticisms of the past, and what lies ahead in its future.
[...]
In the early days of PHP, two repositories, PEAR and PECL, were created to catalog both reusable PHP code and non-bundled, C-based extensions, respectively. PECL continues to be a valuable collection with over 400 extensions, from authentication to data structures, however it has failed to become a widespread tool allowing PHP developers to use those extensions because they introduce system-level dependencies that are generally unavailable on cheaper hosting providers. PEAR, being pure PHP code, was more successful in adoption yet struggled to become the tool it was intended to be. Unfortunately code age and quality proved to be too big of a hurdle to overcome and, because of this, PEAR was officially disabled by default as of PHP 7.4.
-
[Red Hat/Fedora] PHP version 7.2.31, 7.3.18 and 7.4.6
RPMs of PHP version 7.4.6 are available in remi repository for Fedora 32 and remi-php74 repository for Fedora 30-31 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 7 (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.3.18 are available in remi repository for Fedora 30-31 and remi-php73 repository for Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.2.31 are available in remi-php72 repository for Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).
-
JEP 380: Unix-domain socket channels
Another day, another JEP. The goal of JEP 380 is to introduce support for Unix-domain socket features that are common to the major Unix platforms and Windows. This will be achieved by adding a handful of API elements. Let’s take a closer look.
A new JDK Enhancement Proposal (JEP) has been put forward by Michael McMahon to add Unix-domain socket support to two APIs in the java.nio.channels package; the socket channel and server-socket channel. JEP 380 also aims to extend the inherited channel mechanism to support Unix-domain socket channels and server socket channels.
-
LLVM Lands Support For The Marvell ThunderX3
Announced back in March were the Marvell ThunderX3 Arm server processors with up to 96 cores per SoC and support for 4-way SMT to yield up to 384 threads per socket. These 7nm Arm server processors also support eight channels of DDR4-3200 memory, 64 lanes of PCIe 4.0, and other competitive features for a 2020 server CPU. While we await to see how the ThunderX3 processors perform, the compiler support and other Linux software features are getting all buttoned up.
-
The Web Platform Tests project
Working on Web browsers development is not an easy feat but if there’s something I’m personally very grateful for when it comes to collaborating with this kind of software projects, it is their testing infrastructure and the peace of mind that it provides me with when making changes on a daily basis.
To help you understand the size of these projects, they involve tens of millions of lines of code (Chromium is ~25 million lines of code, followed closely by Firefox and WebKit) and around 200-300 new patches landing everyday. Try to imagine, for one second, how we could make changes if we didn’t have such testing infrastructure. It would basically be utter and complete chaos and, more especially, it would mean extremely buggy Web browsers, broken implementations of the Web Platform and tens (hundreds?) of new bugs and crashes piling up every day… not a good thing at all for Web browsers, which are these days some of the most widely used applications (and not just ‘the thing you use to browse the Web’).
-
Norbert Preining: Switching from NVIDIA to AMD (including tensorflow)
I have been using my Geforce 1060 extensively for deep learning, both with Python and R. But the always painful play with the closed source drivers and kernel updates, paired with the collapse of my computer’s PSU and/or GPU, I decided to finally do the switch to AMD graphic card and open source stack. And you know what, within half a day I had everything, including Tensorflow running. Yeah to Open Source!
-
The logging framework isn't a bottleneck, and other lies your laptop tells you
Server have, on average, different needs. A Rails app that takes a network request and makes a database call may barely touch disk. A file server often cache files in buffer pools, serving them from RAM rather than disk.
The default disk you get on GCP, regional persistent disks, will top out around 240MiB/s. That is one order of magnitude slower than the NVMe disk on your laptop.
Your laptop will make you think your logging framework isn’t your primary bottleneck
-
OTP 23 Release
Erlang/OTP 23 is a new major release with new features, improvements as well as a few incompatibilities.
-
Making the best of it: online learning and remote teaching
-
