GNU Projects: Latest Discussions on Emacs and GNU Radio
Making Emacs popular again
Stallman agreed with that sentiment. But he would also like to see Emacs return to popularity as an editor of text for publication. Several noted that Org mode is already being used successfully for text-publication purposes. That mode is not familiar to Stallman and he was unable to learn much about using it for word processing by reading the documentation. Zaretskii pointed out that there is a high barrier to learning Org mode from its documentation, at least for the word-processing use case.
Once again, though, it seems quite unlikely that some putative, well-documented word-processing Emacs mode is likely to have users flocking to the editor. But Stallman said that the user profile for Emacs was much broader 30 years ago; he would like to see it be that way again. He personally does not see rounded corners as part of that, though he is not opposed to efforts in that direction; "[...] if you want to attract more users to Emacs, I think there are more important areas for improvement." Lu had some ideas along those lines, for example using starter kits (or packs) to help make the editor "more friendly to newcomers".
There was a difference of opinion about making changes to the defaults, though, in order to help newcomers. If changes need to be made for the sake of newcomers, ndame said, established users can just turn them off. For example, Cua Mode, which adds the "standard" keybindings for things like cut and paste (i.e. ctrl-c, ctrl-x, ctrl-v) to Emacs, should be on by default; "it could make the life of new users easier if they didn't have to turn it on explicitly and they could use their copy/paste keys from the start like they are used it to in other tools".
TEMPEST Comes To GNU Radio
As we use our computers, to watch YouTube videos of trucks hitting bridges, to have a Zoom call with our mothers, or even for some of us to write Hackaday articles, we’re unknowingly sharing a lot of what we are doing with the world. The RF emissions from our monitors, keyboards, and other peripherals can be harvested and reconstructed to give a third party a view into your work, and potentially have access to all your darkest secrets. It’s a technique with origins in Government agencies that would no doubt prefer to remain anonymous, but for a while now it has been available to all through the magic of software defined radio. Now it has reached the popular GNU Radio platform, with [Federico La Rocca]’s gr-tempest package.
