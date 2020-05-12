IBM/Red Hat/Fedora/Oracle Linux and SUSE Leftovers
Ask Fedora Retrospective – 2019
About a year ago, we officially moved the Ask Fedora user support web site to a new platform. The work started around February 2019. We archived the old Askbot instance and we moved to Discourse. This post looks back on the first year with the new site.
Getting Started With The Vagrant Libvirt Provider For Oracle Linux
As recently announced by Sergio we now support the libvirt provider for our Oracle Linux Vagrant Boxes.
The libvirt provider is a good alternative to the virtualbox one when you already use KVM on your host, as KVM and VirtualBox virtualization are mutually exclusive. It is also a good choice when running Vagrant on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.
This blog post will guide you through the simple steps needed to use these new boxes on your Oracle Linux host (Release 7 or 8).
Latest Research Shows How IT Leaders Are Daring to be Different
I understand these needs and see it firsthand every day. For nearly 30 years, SUSE has helped our customers meet their digital transformation goals while showcasing the tangible business outcomes our innovation delivers through our secure, reliable, and cost-effective open source solutions. Built by our community of innovators – the power of many – SUSE enables our customers around the world to simplify, modernize, and accelerate their businesses so they can deliver on what matters most to their customers.
Why open source solutions are playing a more powerful role in enterprise IT
From our perspective, we see open source not only as an increasingly powerful way for agencies to modernize their IT systems faster, but we also see the importance of helping customers capitalize on open source solutions based on what success means to them. With open source, you are not locked into a vendor, you have the ultimate flexibility to build your IT based on your needs. This is the value of open source, and with the powerful community of innovators, the power of many, open source innovations can help agencies start from where they are and get them to where they need to be.
