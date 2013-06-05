Language Selection

Games: Nimbatus, Deep Rock Galactic and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 14th of May 2020 03:34:43 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Build a planet devouring mechanized worm in Nimbatus, out today

    Nimbatus - The Space Drone Constructor is a game for creatives and lovers of a good laser show, giving you a ton of blocks to build some sort of drone and if you wish you can automate them too. Today it leaves Early Access!

    Command the Nimbatus and craft drones out of hundreds of different parts. Survive unknown threats in a fully destructible, procedural universe, compete against other players in different arenas or enjoy complete creative freedom in the sandbox.

    I've played Nimbatus since the early demo build they provided during the Kickstarter campaign a few years ago, as they thankfully supported Linux well even then. Quite engrossing as you repeatedly build, test, attempt to play through and then repeat. Learning more about what works, what fails spectacularly and then building bigger and better as you go.

  • Deep Rock Galactic leaves Early Access, works well with Steam Play on Linux

    Deep Rock Galactic from Ghost Ship Games has now left Early Access and thankfully it continues working very well on Linux when played with the Proton compatibility layer for Steam Play. More info on Steam Play can be found here.

    Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op FPS featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters. The underground caves are dark and full of terrors. You will need to bring your own lights if you want to illuminate these pitch-black caverns.

  • Prison Architect gets Cleared For Transfer and an Island Bound DLC announced

    Prison Architect today expanded with the Cleared For Transfer free DLC, a free 'The Bucket' update for everyone and they've announced Prison Architect: Island Bound.

    After purchasing the Prison Architect IP from Introversion, Paradox plans to continue expanding it like they do with their other games with Double Eleven as their chosen development team. The start of all that is really today, with the Cleared For Transfer DLC that's out now and it's free for everyone. Prisoners can now transfer between sectors (or wings) of your prison. Requirements for transfer to a lower-security sector are entirely up to you.

  • Radio Commander now has a Linux build ready for some testing

    Much like the recently covered and pretty good Radio General, the slightly older Radio Commander from Serious Sim now has a Linux build that's in need of testing.

    It's an RTS, however you're not directly controlling units. The gameplay revolves around you, as you're the commander operating a radio from a tent as you direct troops around your map. While the newer Radio General is set during WWII, in Radio Commander you're clashing with the Vietcong during the Vietnam conflict.

  • The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall continues living with Daggerfall Unity

    Daggerfall Unity is a recreation of The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall built on the Unity game engine, with the project source code also available. Not something we've covered on GOL much but it continues advancing and it's sounding quite impressive.

    A fresh release went out recently with Daggerfall Unity 0.10.23 which brings in some huge additions to the game engine. Playing it should be easier than ever thanks to work on the controls system which includes a new Advanced Controls UI, plus full Controller Support for various gamepads and the ability to set Sneak as a toggle rather than having to hold it down. Together all those should make it far more accessible.

  • The Fertile Crescent a Bronze Age RTS gets a tutorial and more improvements

    Continuing to be a favourite indie game I keep a close eye on, The Fertile Crescent is a Bronze Age real-time strategy game that's currently entirely free to play.

    Set in the Ancient Near East, with a retro flavour thanks to a pixel-art style it's quite impressive. With a single-player AI to fight against, and you can also play online against others. LincRead have continued to bring in big improvements recently.

Stable Kernels: 5.6.13, 5.4.41, and 4.19.123

  • Linux 5.6.13
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.6.13 kernel. All users of the 5.6 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.6.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.6.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

  • Linux 5.4.41
  • Linux 4.19.123

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (apt and libreswan), Fedora (glpi, grafana, java-latest-openjdk, mailman, and oddjob), Oracle (container-tools:2.0, container-tools:ol8, kernel, libreswan, squid:4, and thunderbird), SUSE (apache2, grafana, and python-paramiko), and Ubuntu (apt and libexif).

  • Security flaws mitigated by compiler optimizations

    An optimizing compiler is one that tries to maximize some attributes of an executable program at the expense of other attributes. Most modern compilers support some sort of optimization. Normally code optimized for performance is the usual preference Unfortunately, sometimes these optimizing techniques can lead to some unexpected security problems Luckily, there are many opportunities for compiler optimizations to actually mitigate security flaws.

  • Your Own Personal Enclave: The Smart Card Reader on the Librem 5

    There are many unique features in the Librem 5 that make it stand out when compared to other smartphones. The easily-accessible hardware kill switches with lockdown mode, removable WiFi and cellular modules, and the fact it uses the same PureOS operating system as our laptops get the most attention. These are great examples of how Purism approaches innovation differently from most tech companies. We favor open standards and build solutions that put the user in control, not us. While that’s often meant we’ve had to avoid proprietary off-the-shelf solutions and do things ourselves, in other cases it’s meant using existing tried-and-true open technologies like OpenPGP smart card readers in a new way–as a secure enclave fully in the user’s control. We recently got the smart card reader functioning on our Librem 5 Dogwood batch and I realized we haven’t talked much yet about the smart card reader. In this post I will discuss why we decided to add an OpenPGP smart card reader to our phones and how we intend to use it. [...] The first layer of security a smart card adds is by preventing keys from being copied. Once a private key is copied onto a smart card, it can never be copied back out. If an attacker were to compromise your computer, they could make copies of your GPG private keys in your ~/.gnupg directory on their own computer and attempt to brute force the password. If they were able to guess the password you used to secure those keys, they could use the keys to sign and decrypt things on your behalf on their own computer. Yet if those keys were on a smart card and the smart card were inserted the most they could do is sign and encrypt/decrypt things on your behalf while they had access to the computer–and only if they could guess your PIN. They couldn’t make copies of the key and use it elsewhere and the moment you removed your key from the computer they would no longer have access. The second layer of security a smart card adds is that it performs cryptographic operations with your keys on the smart card itself. Your private keys are never copied into system RAM even temporarily. Finally, a smart card becomes an authentication factor referred to as “something you have” like a physical key or an identification card (a password is “something you know”). The portable nature of smart cards means that you can keep them with you at all times and since they can only be in one place at a time, they can prove that the user has possession of authentic secrets.

Audio/Video: Ubuntu MATE 20.04, Bad Voltage and BSD Now

  • Checking Out Ubuntu MATE 20.04

    Ubuntu MATE 20.04 was released recently, and as the latest LTS release for the project, it has a lot riding on its shoulders

  • Bad Voltage: 3×04: They Call It Dot Egg
  • BSD Now: Speedy Bridges

    +> Unix has won in every conceivable way. And in true mythic style, it contains the seeds of its own eclipse. This is my subjective historical narrative of how that happened. I’m using the name “Unix” to include the entire family of operating systems descended from it, or that have been heavily influenced by it. That includes Linux, SunOS, Solaris, BSD, Mac OS X, and many, many others. Both major mobile OSs, Android and iOS, have Unix roots. Their billions of users dwarf those using clunky things like laptops and desktops, but even there, Windows is only the non-Unix viable OS. Almost everything running server-side in giant datacenters is Linux. How did Unix win?

