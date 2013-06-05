Games: Nimbatus, Deep Rock Galactic and More
-
Build a planet devouring mechanized worm in Nimbatus, out today
Nimbatus - The Space Drone Constructor is a game for creatives and lovers of a good laser show, giving you a ton of blocks to build some sort of drone and if you wish you can automate them too. Today it leaves Early Access!
Command the Nimbatus and craft drones out of hundreds of different parts. Survive unknown threats in a fully destructible, procedural universe, compete against other players in different arenas or enjoy complete creative freedom in the sandbox.
I've played Nimbatus since the early demo build they provided during the Kickstarter campaign a few years ago, as they thankfully supported Linux well even then. Quite engrossing as you repeatedly build, test, attempt to play through and then repeat. Learning more about what works, what fails spectacularly and then building bigger and better as you go.
-
Deep Rock Galactic leaves Early Access, works well with Steam Play on Linux
Deep Rock Galactic from Ghost Ship Games has now left Early Access and thankfully it continues working very well on Linux when played with the Proton compatibility layer for Steam Play. More info on Steam Play can be found here.
Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op FPS featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters. The underground caves are dark and full of terrors. You will need to bring your own lights if you want to illuminate these pitch-black caverns.
-
Prison Architect gets Cleared For Transfer and an Island Bound DLC announced
Prison Architect today expanded with the Cleared For Transfer free DLC, a free 'The Bucket' update for everyone and they've announced Prison Architect: Island Bound.
After purchasing the Prison Architect IP from Introversion, Paradox plans to continue expanding it like they do with their other games with Double Eleven as their chosen development team. The start of all that is really today, with the Cleared For Transfer DLC that's out now and it's free for everyone. Prisoners can now transfer between sectors (or wings) of your prison. Requirements for transfer to a lower-security sector are entirely up to you.
-
Radio Commander now has a Linux build ready for some testing
Much like the recently covered and pretty good Radio General, the slightly older Radio Commander from Serious Sim now has a Linux build that's in need of testing.
It's an RTS, however you're not directly controlling units. The gameplay revolves around you, as you're the commander operating a radio from a tent as you direct troops around your map. While the newer Radio General is set during WWII, in Radio Commander you're clashing with the Vietcong during the Vietnam conflict.
-
The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall continues living with Daggerfall Unity
Daggerfall Unity is a recreation of The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall built on the Unity game engine, with the project source code also available. Not something we've covered on GOL much but it continues advancing and it's sounding quite impressive.
A fresh release went out recently with Daggerfall Unity 0.10.23 which brings in some huge additions to the game engine. Playing it should be easier than ever thanks to work on the controls system which includes a new Advanced Controls UI, plus full Controller Support for various gamepads and the ability to set Sneak as a toggle rather than having to hold it down. Together all those should make it far more accessible.
-
The Fertile Crescent a Bronze Age RTS gets a tutorial and more improvements
Continuing to be a favourite indie game I keep a close eye on, The Fertile Crescent is a Bronze Age real-time strategy game that's currently entirely free to play.
Set in the Ancient Near East, with a retro flavour thanks to a pixel-art style it's quite impressive. With a single-player AI to fight against, and you can also play online against others. LincRead have continued to bring in big improvements recently.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 756 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Stable Kernels: 5.6.13, 5.4.41, and 4.19.123
Security Leftovers
Audio/Video: Ubuntu MATE 20.04, Bad Voltage and BSD Now
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 13 min ago
7 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 19 min ago
9 hours 28 sec ago
15 hours 55 min ago
16 hours 38 min ago
17 hours 2 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago