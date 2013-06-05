Audio/Video: Ubuntu MATE 20.04, Bad Voltage and BSD Now
-
Checking Out Ubuntu MATE 20.04
Ubuntu MATE 20.04 was released recently, and as the latest LTS release for the project, it has a lot riding on its shoulders
-
Bad Voltage: 3×04: They Call It Dot Egg
-
BSD Now: Speedy Bridges
+> Unix has won in every conceivable way. And in true mythic style, it contains the seeds of its own eclipse. This is my subjective historical narrative of how that happened.
I’m using the name “Unix” to include the entire family of operating systems descended from it, or that have been heavily influenced by it. That includes Linux, SunOS, Solaris, BSD, Mac OS X, and many, many others.
Both major mobile OSs, Android and iOS, have Unix roots. Their billions of users dwarf those using clunky things like laptops and desktops, but even there, Windows is only the non-Unix viable OS. Almost everything running server-side in giant datacenters is Linux.
How did Unix win?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 770 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Stable Kernels: 5.6.13, 5.4.41, and 4.19.123
Security Leftovers
Audio/Video: Ubuntu MATE 20.04, Bad Voltage and BSD Now
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 13 min ago
7 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 19 min ago
9 hours 28 sec ago
15 hours 55 min ago
16 hours 38 min ago
17 hours 2 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago