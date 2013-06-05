There are many unique features in the Librem 5 that make it stand out when compared to other smartphones. The easily-accessible hardware kill switches with lockdown mode, removable WiFi and cellular modules, and the fact it uses the same PureOS operating system as our laptops get the most attention. These are great examples of how Purism approaches innovation differently from most tech companies. We favor open standards and build solutions that put the user in control, not us. While that’s often meant we’ve had to avoid proprietary off-the-shelf solutions and do things ourselves, in other cases it’s meant using existing tried-and-true open technologies like OpenPGP smart card readers in a new way–as a secure enclave fully in the user’s control.

We recently got the smart card reader functioning on our Librem 5 Dogwood batch and I realized we haven’t talked much yet about the smart card reader. In this post I will discuss why we decided to add an OpenPGP smart card reader to our phones and how we intend to use it.

[...]

The first layer of security a smart card adds is by preventing keys from being copied. Once a private key is copied onto a smart card, it can never be copied back out. If an attacker were to compromise your computer, they could make copies of your GPG private keys in your ~/.gnupg directory on their own computer and attempt to brute force the password. If they were able to guess the password you used to secure those keys, they could use the keys to sign and decrypt things on your behalf on their own computer. Yet if those keys were on a smart card and the smart card were inserted the most they could do is sign and encrypt/decrypt things on your behalf while they had access to the computer–and only if they could guess your PIN. They couldn’t make copies of the key and use it elsewhere and the moment you removed your key from the computer they would no longer have access.

The second layer of security a smart card adds is that it performs cryptographic operations with your keys on the smart card itself. Your private keys are never copied into system RAM even temporarily.

Finally, a smart card becomes an authentication factor referred to as “something you have” like a physical key or an identification card (a password is “something you know”). The portable nature of smart cards means that you can keep them with you at all times and since they can only be in one place at a time, they can prove that the user has possession of authentic secrets.