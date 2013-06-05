Stable Kernels: 5.6.13, 5.4.41, and 4.19.123
-
Linux 5.6.13
I'm announcing the release of the 5.6.13 kernel.
All users of the 5.6 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.6.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.6.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
-
Linux 5.4.41
-
Linux 4.19.123
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 113 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Stable Kernels: 5.6.13, 5.4.41, and 4.19.123
Security Leftovers
Audio/Video: Ubuntu MATE 20.04, Bad Voltage and BSD Now
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 13 min ago
7 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 19 min ago
9 hours 28 sec ago
15 hours 55 min ago
16 hours 38 min ago
17 hours 2 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago