Plasma 5.19 Beta Ready for Testing
It's time to test the beta release for Plasma 5.19!
In this release, we have prioritized making Plasma more consistent, correcting and unifying designs of widgets and desktop elements; worked on giving you more control over your desktop by adding configuration options to the System Settings; and improved usability, making Plasma and its components easier to use and an overall more pleasurable experience.
Read on to discover all the new features and improvements of Plasma 5.19…
Also: KDE Plasma 5.19 Desktop Enters Beta, Final Release Is Coming on June 9
KDE Plasma 5.19 Rolls Out In Beta Form With Many Improvements, Better Wayland Support
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 86 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Stable Kernels: 5.6.13, 5.4.41, and 4.19.123
Security Leftovers
Audio/Video: Ubuntu MATE 20.04, Bad Voltage and BSD Now
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 13 min ago
7 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 19 min ago
9 hours 28 sec ago
15 hours 55 min ago
16 hours 38 min ago
17 hours 2 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago