Xavier NX Dev Kit ships as Nvidia adds cloud-native support for all the Jetsons
Nvidia’s $399 Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit runs Linux on the hexa-core Jetson Xavier NX with up to 21 TOPS AI performance. The company also announced cloud native support for the NX and other Jetsons, thereby enabling container apps.
Last November, when Nvidia unveiled its Jetson Xavier NX compute module, there was no maker-friendly developer kit at the ready as there had been with the lower-end Jetson Nano. This left room for a variety of third-party NX carriers to find a niche. Now, Nvidia has launched a $399 Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit that combines the Jetson Xavier NX with a feature set and layout that is similar to the $99 Jetson Nano Dev Kit.
