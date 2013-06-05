I'm announcing the release of the 5.6.13 kernel.
All users of the 5.6 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.6.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.6.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
Security updates have been issued by Debian (apt and libreswan), Fedora (glpi, grafana, java-latest-openjdk, mailman, and oddjob), Oracle (container-tools:2.0, container-tools:ol8, kernel, libreswan, squid:4, and thunderbird), SUSE (apache2, grafana, and python-paramiko), and Ubuntu (apt and libexif).
An optimizing compiler is one that tries to maximize some attributes of an executable program at the expense of other attributes. Most modern compilers support some sort of optimization. Normally code optimized for performance is the usual preference Unfortunately, sometimes these optimizing techniques can lead to some unexpected security problems Luckily, there are many opportunities for compiler optimizations to actually mitigate security flaws.
There are many unique features in the Librem 5 that make it stand out when compared to other smartphones. The easily-accessible hardware kill switches with lockdown mode, removable WiFi and cellular modules, and the fact it uses the same PureOS operating system as our laptops get the most attention. These are great examples of how Purism approaches innovation differently from most tech companies. We favor open standards and build solutions that put the user in control, not us. While that’s often meant we’ve had to avoid proprietary off-the-shelf solutions and do things ourselves, in other cases it’s meant using existing tried-and-true open technologies like OpenPGP smart card readers in a new way–as a secure enclave fully in the user’s control.
We recently got the smart card reader functioning on our Librem 5 Dogwood batch and I realized we haven’t talked much yet about the smart card reader. In this post I will discuss why we decided to add an OpenPGP smart card reader to our phones and how we intend to use it.
[...]
The first layer of security a smart card adds is by preventing keys from being copied. Once a private key is copied onto a smart card, it can never be copied back out. If an attacker were to compromise your computer, they could make copies of your GPG private keys in your ~/.gnupg directory on their own computer and attempt to brute force the password. If they were able to guess the password you used to secure those keys, they could use the keys to sign and decrypt things on your behalf on their own computer. Yet if those keys were on a smart card and the smart card were inserted the most they could do is sign and encrypt/decrypt things on your behalf while they had access to the computer–and only if they could guess your PIN. They couldn’t make copies of the key and use it elsewhere and the moment you removed your key from the computer they would no longer have access.
The second layer of security a smart card adds is that it performs cryptographic operations with your keys on the smart card itself. Your private keys are never copied into system RAM even temporarily.
Finally, a smart card becomes an authentication factor referred to as “something you have” like a physical key or an identification card (a password is “something you know”). The portable nature of smart cards means that you can keep them with you at all times and since they can only be in one place at a time, they can prove that the user has possession of authentic secrets.
Audio/Video: Ubuntu MATE 20.04, Bad Voltage and BSD Now
+> Unix has won in every conceivable way. And in true mythic style, it contains the seeds of its own eclipse. This is my subjective historical narrative of how that happened.
I’m using the name “Unix” to include the entire family of operating systems descended from it, or that have been heavily influenced by it. That includes Linux, SunOS, Solaris, BSD, Mac OS X, and many, many others.
Both major mobile OSs, Android and iOS, have Unix roots. Their billions of users dwarf those using clunky things like laptops and desktops, but even there, Windows is only the non-Unix viable OS. Almost everything running server-side in giant datacenters is Linux.
How did Unix win?
AMD Renoir Graphics Beating Out Intel Icelake/Gen11 On Linux
Earlier this week I provided the first Linux benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Zen 2 mobile processor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and running within a Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (14). That initial article was focused on the CPU performance while for your viewing pleasure today are some preliminary benchmark numbers for the Vega 7 graphics up against Intel Gen11/Icelake.
The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U features Radeon Vega graphics with seven execution units, 448 unified shaders, and a burst frequency topping out at 1600MHz. While it's too bad Renoir didn't get Navi graphics, the Vega 7 graphics are quite capable in even competing with Intel Ice Lake / Gen11 as these benchmarks are about to show. The Radeon Vega graphics are enough for any desktop task as well as any intermediate workload, but for any die-hard gamer, you'll still be best off with a discrete GPU.
Xavier NX Dev Kit ships as Nvidia adds cloud-native support for all the Jetsons
Nvidia’s $399 Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit runs Linux on the hexa-core Jetson Xavier NX with up to 21 TOPS AI performance. The company also announced cloud native support for the NX and other Jetsons, thereby enabling container apps.
Last November, when Nvidia unveiled its Jetson Xavier NX compute module, there was no maker-friendly developer kit at the ready as there had been with the lower-end Jetson Nano. This left room for a variety of third-party NX carriers to find a niche. Now, Nvidia has launched a $399 Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit that combines the Jetson Xavier NX with a feature set and layout that is similar to the $99 Jetson Nano Dev Kit.
Recent comments
4 hours 13 min ago
9 hours 10 min ago
9 hours 19 min ago
11 hours 37 sec ago
17 hours 56 min ago
18 hours 38 min ago
19 hours 3 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago