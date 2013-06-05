Android Leftovers
Xavier NX Dev Kit ships as Nvidia adds cloud-native support for all the Jetsons
Nvidia’s $399 Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit runs Linux on the hexa-core Jetson Xavier NX with up to 21 TOPS AI performance. The company also announced cloud native support for the NX and other Jetsons, thereby enabling container apps. Last November, when Nvidia unveiled its Jetson Xavier NX compute module, there was no maker-friendly developer kit at the ready as there had been with the lower-end Jetson Nano. This left room for a variety of third-party NX carriers to find a niche. Now, Nvidia has launched a $399 Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit that combines the Jetson Xavier NX with a feature set and layout that is similar to the $99 Jetson Nano Dev Kit.
Plasma 5.19 Beta Ready for Testing
It's time to test the beta release for Plasma 5.19! In this release, we have prioritized making Plasma more consistent, correcting and unifying designs of widgets and desktop elements; worked on giving you more control over your desktop by adding configuration options to the System Settings; and improved usability, making Plasma and its components easier to use and an overall more pleasurable experience. Read on to discover all the new features and improvements of Plasma 5.19… Also: KDE Plasma 5.19 Desktop Enters Beta, Final Release Is Coming on June 9 KDE Plasma 5.19 Rolls Out In Beta Form With Many Improvements, Better Wayland Support
Stable Kernels: 5.6.13, 5.4.41, and 4.19.123
Security Leftovers
