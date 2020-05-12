Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 15th of May 2020 01:01:14 AM Filed under
HowTos
AMD Renoir Graphics Beating Out Intel Icelake/Gen11 On Linux

Earlier this week I provided the first Linux benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Zen 2 mobile processor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and running within a Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (14). That initial article was focused on the CPU performance while for your viewing pleasure today are some preliminary benchmark numbers for the Vega 7 graphics up against Intel Gen11/Icelake. The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U features Radeon Vega graphics with seven execution units, 448 unified shaders, and a burst frequency topping out at 1600MHz. While it's too bad Renoir didn't get Navi graphics, the Vega 7 graphics are quite capable in even competing with Intel Ice Lake / Gen11 as these benchmarks are about to show. The Radeon Vega graphics are enough for any desktop task as well as any intermediate workload, but for any die-hard gamer, you'll still be best off with a discrete GPU. Read more

