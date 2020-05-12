Language Selection

Games: ΔV: Rings of Saturn, Cassette Beasts and More

Gaming
  • Supporting Linux continues to be worthwhile for ΔV: Rings of Saturn

    Back in September last year the developer of ΔV: Rings of Saturn mentioned how cross-platform support was worth it, and it continues to be the case.

    ΔV: Rings of Saturn is a hard sci-fi, top-down space mining simulator, with every aspect backed up by "real physics and science". Built with the open source Godot Engine, Kodera Software have crafted quite an impressive space sim that continues to advance through Early Access.

  • Open world monster-fusing RPG 'Cassette Beasts' will put a new spin on Pokemon

    Cassette Beasts has just been announced by Bytten Studio, that will see you in an open world adventure where you transform with monsters. It's the same team behind Lenna's Inception and we also have some fun news on how that sold on Linux.

    Welcome to New Wirral, a remote island inhabited by creatures you’ve only dreamed of, nightmares you hopefully haven’t, and a cast of brave folks who use cassette tapes to transform for battle. To find a way home you’ll need to explore every inch of the island, and record monsters to tape to gain their abilities!

  • Crusader Kings III launches for Linux on September 1

    Paradox Interactive and Paradox Development Studio today announced that desktop monarchs will be able to attempt to claim vast lands in Crusader Kings III on September 1. A sequel to one of the most popular PC strategy games, it sounds like it's absolutely rammed full of content. With lots of game mechanics expanded from CKII.

  • How To Install Steam on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

    In this tutorial we will show you how to install Steam on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Steam was first released on September 12, 2003. It is digital service to distribute video games.

  • Python 3.8.3 : Pyxel free game engine.

    Pyxel is a free game engine is build for create old fashioned pixel art style games easily.
    Pyxel is published under MIT License.

  • Puzzle Adventure Something Ate My Alien Launches June 18 for PC, Mac, and Linux

    Rokabium Games have announced the release date for puzzle adventure game Something Ate My Alien.

    As stated in the press release, players control an AI, who lost its pirate ship to a pirate. Now it commands an alien blob to explore four hostile planets and grab as much loot as possible for the pirate.

    Players can dig through the earth to find the puzzles (involving pushing around colored blocks), while avoiding the dangers of the environment, wildlife, depleting oxygen, and solving the puzzles. A demo has also been made available on GameJolt, IndieDB, and Itch.io.

AMD Renoir Graphics Beating Out Intel Icelake/Gen11 On Linux

Earlier this week I provided the first Linux benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Zen 2 mobile processor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and running within a Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (14). That initial article was focused on the CPU performance while for your viewing pleasure today are some preliminary benchmark numbers for the Vega 7 graphics up against Intel Gen11/Icelake. The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U features Radeon Vega graphics with seven execution units, 448 unified shaders, and a burst frequency topping out at 1600MHz. While it's too bad Renoir didn't get Navi graphics, the Vega 7 graphics are quite capable in even competing with Intel Ice Lake / Gen11 as these benchmarks are about to show. The Radeon Vega graphics are enough for any desktop task as well as any intermediate workload, but for any die-hard gamer, you'll still be best off with a discrete GPU. Read more

