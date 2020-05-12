Language Selection

Toradex unveils Apalis i.MX8X module with Torizon Linux support

Friday 15th of May 2020
Hardware

Toradex’s “Apalis i.MX8X” module runs Linux on NXP’s up to quad -A35 i.MX8X and offers ECC RAM support. The company also announced that its Torizon Linux distro is available for both the Apalis i.MX8X and smaller Colibri iMX8X.

In February while reporting on Toradex’s new Verdin form-factor and Verdin iMX8M Mini and Verdin iMX8M Nano modules, we noticed a teaser page for an Apalis iMX8X. Now Toradex has posted full specs for the module, which like the previously announced and now available Colibri iMX8X, runs Linux on NXP’s power-efficient, Cortex-A35 based i.MX8X.

