Remote education does not require giving up rights to freedom and privacy

As countries around the world are beginning their long and slow recovery from the coronavirus, schools and universities may have to continue their struggle to give their students a quality education while using remote communication services until the end of the year. With the need to continue classes and exams, school administrators have ended up relying on proprietary conference tools like Zoom to stay connected, and are unfortunately turning to contracting proctoring businesses with names like ProctorU, Proctorio, and Examity to monitor testing and exams. The increased use of proprietary test-administering software is a dangerous development, both because of the software's proprietary nature, and because of its inherent purpose of exposing a student's, or in some cases a family's, data to the proctor. In schemes like these, the user ends up sacrificing both personal information and biometric data. Because the software is proprietary, there's no possibility of understanding how it works -- besides leaking personal data, it could also create security concerns or deliver bad quality tests (and results). Requiring students to cede control over their entire computer to a test proctoring company is fundamentally unjust. Worse, we cannot be sure that any of these nonfree software dependencies and their accompanying surveillance techniques will be rolled back after social distancing guidelines are no longer enforced.

Toradex unveils Apalis i.MX8X module with Torizon Linux support

Toradex’s “Apalis i.MX8X” module runs Linux on NXP’s up to quad -A35 i.MX8X and offers ECC RAM support. The company also announced that its Torizon Linux distro is available for both the Apalis i.MX8X and smaller Colibri iMX8X. In February while reporting on Toradex’s new Verdin form-factor and Verdin iMX8M Mini and Verdin iMX8M Nano modules, we noticed a teaser page for an Apalis iMX8X. Now Toradex has posted full specs for the module, which like the previously announced and now available Colibri iMX8X, runs Linux on NXP’s power-efficient, Cortex-A35 based i.MX8X.

