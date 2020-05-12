Language Selection

Remote education does not require giving up rights to freedom and privacy

As countries around the world are beginning their long and slow recovery from the coronavirus, schools and universities may have to continue their struggle to give their students a quality education while using remote communication services until the end of the year. With the need to continue classes and exams, school administrators have ended up relying on proprietary conference tools like Zoom to stay connected, and are unfortunately turning to contracting proctoring businesses with names like ProctorU, Proctorio, and Examity to monitor testing and exams.

The increased use of proprietary test-administering software is a dangerous development, both because of the software's proprietary nature, and because of its inherent purpose of exposing a student's, or in some cases a family's, data to the proctor. In schemes like these, the user ends up sacrificing both personal information and biometric data. Because the software is proprietary, there's no possibility of understanding how it works -- besides leaking personal data, it could also create security concerns or deliver bad quality tests (and results). Requiring students to cede control over their entire computer to a test proctoring company is fundamentally unjust. Worse, we cannot be sure that any of these nonfree software dependencies and their accompanying surveillance techniques will be rolled back after social distancing guidelines are no longer enforced.

AMD Renoir Graphics Beating Out Intel Icelake/Gen11 On Linux

Earlier this week I provided the first Linux benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Zen 2 mobile processor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and running within a Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (14). That initial article was focused on the CPU performance while for your viewing pleasure today are some preliminary benchmark numbers for the Vega 7 graphics up against Intel Gen11/Icelake. The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U features Radeon Vega graphics with seven execution units, 448 unified shaders, and a burst frequency topping out at 1600MHz. While it's too bad Renoir didn't get Navi graphics, the Vega 7 graphics are quite capable in even competing with Intel Ice Lake / Gen11 as these benchmarks are about to show. The Radeon Vega graphics are enough for any desktop task as well as any intermediate workload, but for any die-hard gamer, you'll still be best off with a discrete GPU. Read more

