Openwashing of Uber, Microsoft and AMD
-
Uber today released a framework for designing experiments within Pyro, its open source tool for deep probabilistic modeling. The framework leverages machine learning to enable optimal experimental design (OED), a principle based on information theory that enables the automatic selection of designs for complex experiments. With the framework, experimenters can apply OED to a large class of experimental models, from DNA assays to website and app A/B tests.
-
Brad Smith has served as the President of Microsoft since 2015. He held a virtual talk / fireside chat today with MIT CSAIL on various technology topics.
-
AMD this week marked the relaunch of GPUOpen as their resource for creators and game developers with their collection of open-source/open-standards minded offerings on the graphics front. In honor of their relaunch, they said they would be issuing new software releases every day this week. It was a bit odd yesterday with Radeon Rays 4.0 dropping their open-source code-base and today they are introducing another new utility that is also binary-only.
Radeon Memory Visualizer (RMV) is their new tool for GPU video memory profiling. RMV is intended to help understand game/engine memory allocations, discover memory leaks, analyze resource paging, and other memory-related analysis.
But besides Radeon Memory Visualizer being Windows 10 only at this point, it's strange in that it is another GPUOpen release that is binary-only at least for now with no source code.
WWW and Mozilla: Greasemonkey, "Hey Hi" (AI) Hype and Distractions
-
The way I do this is with Greasemonkey. Greasemonkey, or its Chrome-ish cousin Tampermonkey, has been around forever, and it lets you write custom scripts which it then takes care of loading for you when you visit a specified URL. Great stuff: write your thing as a Greasemonkey script to test it and then when you’re happy, send the script file to the client and you’re done.
There is a little nuance here, though. A Greasemonkey script isn’t exactly the same as a script in the page. This is partially because of browser security restrictions, and partially because GM scripts have certain magic privileged access that scripts in the page don’t have. What this means is that the Greasemonkey script environment is quite sandboxed away; it doesn’t have direct access to stuff in the page, and stuff in the page doesn’t have direct access to it (in the early days, there were security problems where in-page script walked its way back up the object tree until it got hold of one of the magic Greasemonkey objects and then used that to do all sorts of naughty privileged things that it shouldn’t have been able to, and so it all got rigorously sandboxed away to prevent that). So, if the page loads jQuery, say, and you want to use that, then you can’t, because your script is in its own little world with a peephole to the page, and getting hold of in-page objects is awkward. Obviously, your remediation script can’t be relying on any of these magic GM privileges (because it won’t have them when it’s deployed for real), so you don’t intend to use them, but because GM doesn’t know that, it still isolates your script away. Fortunately, there’s a neat little trick to have the best of both worlds; to create the script in GM to make it easy to test and iterate, but have the script run in the context of the page so it gets the environment it expects.
-
A little over a year ago, I wrote the first of many posts arguing: if we want a healthy internet — and a healthy digital society — we need to make sure AI is trustworthy. AI, and the large pools of data that fuel it, are central to how computing works today. If we want apps, social networks, online stores and digital government to serve us as people — and as citizens — we need to make sure the way we build with AI has things like privacy and fairness built in from the get go.
Since writing that post, a number of us at Mozilla — along with literally hundreds of partners and collaborators — have been exploring the questions: What do we really mean by ‘trustworthy AI’? And, what do we want to do about it?
-
Distractions tempt us at every turn, from an ever-growing library of Netflix titles to video games (Animal Crossing is my current vice) to all of the other far more tantalizing things we could be doing instead of doing what actually needs to be done. Is there any hope to focus on the things that matter in a world that wants us to do everything all the time?
[...]
Pocket features prominently in my book Indistractible. I think it’s a fantastic way to use “temptation bundling.” Temptation bundling is when we take something that we like to do and we bundle it with something we don’t really like to do, so for me listening to Pocket articles (I love the text-to-speech feature) is the way that I incentivize myself to go on a walk or to do exercise. I listen to articles while I do those things and it has a few benefits. It not only gets me outside (whether it’s exercising outside or indoors), but maybe even more beneficial is the fact that I don’t have to waste time reading articles online because I have a rule that I never read articles online. I only read articles in Pocket or listen to them in Pocket. So there’s a big time win there. I’ve been using Pocket for a very, very long time and I love it.
GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop: Preinsatlled, "The Linux Setup", and More
-
One of the largest considerations when developing any computer is the cooling system, also known as the thermal system. That fan that kicks on so your computer doesn’t overheat? That’s part of the thermal system. In developing our Thelio desktop line, we tackled the thermal systems with the goal of preventing thermal throttling of the components. Of course, people generally don’t want their fans spinning up a Category 5 hurricane, either. In this week’s blog, we’re taking an in-depth look at Thelio’s cooling systems to show you our process for optimizing thermals in our desktops.
-
Linux users often face many difficulties, the most important of which is to find a computer that is compatible with the distribution they use, so that they enjoy using their preferred system without the headache of search for solutions and fixes that may be ineffective or useless.
Fortunately, after the increased use of Linux in the technical environment, some companies have begun to design and manufacture special computers that are compatible with the Linux system.
Today we will review the products of one of the famous companies in the manufacture of laptops that are dedicated to Linux, which is highly efficient and which It has been in great demand in recent years.
So, are you looking for a compatible pre-configured Linux laptop? to enjoy using it without worrying about hardware drivers, this is your lucky day as i have some amazing offers for you, The Starlab Linux laptops. Come take a look.
Their laptops come in two models: the top model and the lite one “for Mini laptops lovers”, the two have Linux pre-installed and configurrd for you. Now we will address the characteristics of each copy as well as the pros and cons of these Laptops. Let’s go.
-
What distribution do you run on your main desktop/laptop?
I currently use Linux Mint 19.3 on my laptop. It is based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and thus I know that I am fully supported until April 2023. If I need the latest and greatest software, I use a mix of Snaps, Appimages, and Flatpaks.
What desktop environment do you use and why do you use it?
I use Cinnamon, which is the flagship desktop of Linux Mint. I used GNOME in the past and I kind of miss the one-touch workflow with the meta key. Who knows? I might install it in the future.
-
They are – essentially — Microsoft’s Windows, Apple’s MacOS and iOS, Google’s Android and Chrome OS, and last but not least is the special case of Linux/Unix which is not the property of a commercial entity but is “community-owned”. Linux/Unix primarily is the brainchild of Linus Torvalds, the celebrated Finnish-American computer scientist.
AMD, NVIDIA and Devices
-
While yesterday GFX10/Navi soft recovery support was sent in to DRM-Next for Linux 5.8, today that material was sent in as a "fix" for Linux 5.7 along with a number of other AMDGPU driver alterations.
The GFX10/Navi soft recovery is similar to what was already wired up for GFX9/Vega and allows for killing the waves for hung shaders as opposed to the existing GPU reset functionality already in place. This soft recovery support will help improve the experience ideally should any problems be encountered with shaders as opposed to needing a full GPU reset.
-
AMDVLK 2020.Q2.3 was released today as the newest version of this official open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems.
This AMDVLK driver update now supports VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_cache_control, which allows for obtaining information on potentially expensive hazards during pipeline creation before-hand.
The AMDVLK 2020.Q2.3 driver also removes a workaround and a botched optimization, provides a new optimization, and other changes.
-
Originally slated for the NVIDIA GTC event but then delayed due to the coronavirus, the Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit is launching today for "cloud native computing" on edge/AI devices.
-
Earlier this year, Taiwan based DFI launched GHF51 Ryzen Embedded R1000 SBC offering some similarities with Raspberry Pi 4 SBC, including a business card form factor, two Micro HDMI ports, and Gigabit Ethernet. But the comparison stopped there, as DFI GHF51 board will vastly outperform the Raspberry Pi 4 boards both in terms of CPU and graphics performance due to AMD Ryzen processor, and DFI embedded board does not target hobbyists nor students, but instead business and industrial customers.
-
Raima Inc., a premium provider of embedded database technology, and MontaVista Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux products and services announce a strategic partnership offering a collaborative feature-rich and optimized platform for embedded and IoT developers. As part of this partnership, Raima Database Manager (RDM) extends support to Embedded Linux platforms with MontaVista's latest Linux Carrier Grade eXpress (CGX) commercial distribution.
Market demands for Embedded Linux distributions is growing rapidly in IoT edge applications where often a vast amount of data needs to be securely stored, sorted and managed. To gain market share, companies need a robust and secure embedded platform with an integrated real-time transactional database to accelerate development and deployment of IoT edge gateways and solutions. Raima and MontaVista now offer this comprehensive IoT platform, combining both the embedded Raima Database Manager with the carrier grade quality of CGX.
Recent comments
1 hour 13 min ago
1 hour 31 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
5 hours 33 min ago
11 hours 13 min ago
16 hours 10 min ago
16 hours 19 min ago
18 hours 40 sec ago