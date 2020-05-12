Openwashing of Uber, Microsoft and AMD Uber open-sources automated design framework for experiments Uber today released a framework for designing experiments within Pyro, its open source tool for deep probabilistic modeling. The framework leverages machine learning to enable optimal experimental design (OED), a principle based on information theory that enables the automatic selection of designs for complex experiments. With the framework, experimenters can apply OED to a large class of experimental models, from DNA assays to website and app A/B tests.

Microsoft President Brad Smith Acknowledges They Were Previously Wrong On Open-Source [Ed: Why does Phoronix repeat Microsoft lies for them?] Brad Smith has served as the President of Microsoft since 2015. He held a virtual talk / fireside chat today with MIT CSAIL on various technology topics.

GPUOpen Celebrates Another Day Of Its Relaunch With A New Binary-Only Software Release [Ed: AMD's "GPUOpen" turns out to be a cynical openwashing ploy with no actual substance] AMD this week marked the relaunch of GPUOpen as their resource for creators and game developers with their collection of open-source/open-standards minded offerings on the graphics front. In honor of their relaunch, they said they would be issuing new software releases every day this week. It was a bit odd yesterday with Radeon Rays 4.0 dropping their open-source code-base and today they are introducing another new utility that is also binary-only. Radeon Memory Visualizer (RMV) is their new tool for GPU video memory profiling. RMV is intended to help understand game/engine memory allocations, discover memory leaks, analyze resource paging, and other memory-related analysis. But besides Radeon Memory Visualizer being Windows 10 only at this point, it's strange in that it is another GPUOpen release that is binary-only at least for now with no source code.

WWW and Mozilla: Greasemonkey, "Hey Hi" (AI) Hype and Distractions Stuart Langridge: Remediating sites The way I do this is with Greasemonkey. Greasemonkey, or its Chrome-ish cousin Tampermonkey, has been around forever, and it lets you write custom scripts which it then takes care of loading for you when you visit a specified URL. Great stuff: write your thing as a Greasemonkey script to test it and then when you’re happy, send the script file to the client and you’re done. There is a little nuance here, though. A Greasemonkey script isn’t exactly the same as a script in the page. This is partially because of browser security restrictions, and partially because GM scripts have certain magic privileged access that scripts in the page don’t have. What this means is that the Greasemonkey script environment is quite sandboxed away; it doesn’t have direct access to stuff in the page, and stuff in the page doesn’t have direct access to it (in the early days, there were security problems where in-page script walked its way back up the object tree until it got hold of one of the magic Greasemonkey objects and then used that to do all sorts of naughty privileged things that it shouldn’t have been able to, and so it all got rigorously sandboxed away to prevent that). So, if the page loads jQuery, say, and you want to use that, then you can’t, because your script is in its own little world with a peephole to the page, and getting hold of in-page objects is awkward. Obviously, your remediation script can’t be relying on any of these magic GM privileges (because it won’t have them when it’s deployed for real), so you don’t intend to use them, but because GM doesn’t know that, it still isolates your script away. Fortunately, there’s a neat little trick to have the best of both worlds; to create the script in GM to make it easy to test and iterate, but have the script run in the context of the page so it gets the environment it expects.

Request for comment: how to collaboratively make trustworthy AI a reality A little over a year ago, I wrote the first of many posts arguing: if we want a healthy internet — and a healthy digital society — we need to make sure AI is trustworthy. AI, and the large pools of data that fuel it, are central to how computing works today. If we want apps, social networks, online stores and digital government to serve us as people — and as citizens — we need to make sure the way we build with AI has things like privacy and fairness built in from the get go. Since writing that post, a number of us at Mozilla — along with literally hundreds of partners and collaborators — have been exploring the questions: What do we really mean by ‘trustworthy AI’? And, what do we want to do about it?

How to overcome distractions (and be more productive) Distractions tempt us at every turn, from an ever-growing library of Netflix titles to video games (Animal Crossing is my current vice) to all of the other far more tantalizing things we could be doing instead of doing what actually needs to be done. Is there any hope to focus on the things that matter in a world that wants us to do everything all the time? [...] Pocket features prominently in my book Indistractible. I think it’s a fantastic way to use “temptation bundling.” Temptation bundling is when we take something that we like to do and we bundle it with something we don’t really like to do, so for me listening to Pocket articles (I love the text-to-speech feature) is the way that I incentivize myself to go on a walk or to do exercise. I listen to articles while I do those things and it has a few benefits. It not only gets me outside (whether it’s exercising outside or indoors), but maybe even more beneficial is the fact that I don’t have to waste time reading articles online because I have a rule that I never read articles online. I only read articles in Pocket or listen to them in Pocket. So there’s a big time win there. I’ve been using Pocket for a very, very long time and I love it.