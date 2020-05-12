AMD this week marked the relaunch of GPUOpen as their resource for creators and game developers with their collection of open-source/open-standards minded offerings on the graphics front. In honor of their relaunch, they said they would be issuing new software releases every day this week. It was a bit odd yesterday with Radeon Rays 4.0 dropping their open-source code-base and today they are introducing another new utility that is also binary-only. Radeon Memory Visualizer (RMV) is their new tool for GPU video memory profiling. RMV is intended to help understand game/engine memory allocations, discover memory leaks, analyze resource paging, and other memory-related analysis. But besides Radeon Memory Visualizer being Windows 10 only at this point, it's strange in that it is another GPUOpen release that is binary-only at least for now with no source code.

As we move deeper into the era of cloud computing, one thing remains clear: There’s no silver bullet for organization-wide digital transformation. We often see IT decision-makers seeking prescriptive guidance around the changing requirements of IT operations and application development in a containerized world. To better help these organizations address business-specific enterprise technology footprints and challenges, today we’re announcing an extension of the collaboration between Red Hat and AWS to deliver Amazon Red Hat OpenShift, a jointly-managed and jointly-supported enterprise Kubernetes service on AWS. Amazon Red Hat OpenShift will be a fully managed service that enables IT organizations to more quickly build and deploy applications in AWS on Red Hat’s powerful, enterprise Kubernetes platform, using the same tools and APIs. Developers will be able to build containerized applications that integrate natively with the more than 170+ integrated AWS cloud-native services to enhance agility, innovation and scalability. By blending Red Hat’s and AWS’ decades of enterprise IT knowledge and experience into Amazon Red Hat OpenShift, IT organizations will be able to launch cloud-native systems that can retain enterprise-grade security, be more agile and see improved performance while driving cost efficiencies.

Enterprises and telecommunication providers are looking at the edge as the newest IT footprint, observing the development of intelligent edge applications and monitoring the shift of workloads from traditional datacenters to the outer boundaries of public and private networks. The common realization is that bringing processing power and storage closer to the end user or data source is imperative to delivering high value services, scaling across geographically distributed locations and providing a faster, more satisfying service experience. Despite edge being somewhat of an opposite to the cloud from a datacenter point of view, it is much closer to "home" if you are operating outside of traditional enterprise boundaries. Yet in the context of the open hybrid cloud, the concept of edge computing is fully embraced. A large number of physical devices operating at the edge look somewhat like a cloud, especially since they have to work and be managed in unison, even if each one of them is performing its own set of tasks.

KDE Frameworks 5.70.0 arrived in snapshot 202000511; these libraries for programming with Qt introduced a small font theme for Kirigami and improved icon rendering on multi-screen multi-dpi setups. KConfig added the standard shortcut for “Show/Hide Hidden Files” with the Alt+ keys. The text rendering bitmap package freetype2 updated to version 2.10.2 and dropped support for Python 2 in Freetype’s API reference generator; the version also supports Type 1 fonts with non-integer metrics by the new Compact Font Format engine introduced in FreeType 2.9. The 1.45.6 e2fsprogs package for maintaining the ext2, ext3 and ext4 file systems improved e2fsck’s ability to deal with file systems that have a large number of directories, such that various data structures take more than 2GB of memory; the new version uses better structure packing to improve the memory efficiency of these data structures. The libressl 3.1.1 package completed an initial Transport Layer Security 1.3 implementation with a completely new state machine and record layer. TLS 1.3 is now enabled by default for the client side, with the server side to be enabled in a future release. The changelog noted that the OpenSSL TLS 1.3 API is not yet visible/available. RubyGem had a plethora of packages updates in ; rubygem-fluentd 1.10.3 had some refactored code and enhancements like adding a set method to record_accessor. The rubygem-activerecord-6.0 6.0.3 package fixed support for PostgreSQL 11+ partitioned indexes and noted a recommendation in the changelog that applications shouldn’t use the database Keyword Arguments (kwarg) in connected_to. The database kwarg in connected_to is meant to be used for one-off scripts but is often used in requests, which is a dangerous practice because it re-establishes a connection every time. It’s deprecated in 6.1 and will be removed in 6.2 without replacement.

WWW and Mozilla: Greasemonkey, "Hey Hi" (AI) Hype and Distractions Stuart Langridge: Remediating sites The way I do this is with Greasemonkey. Greasemonkey, or its Chrome-ish cousin Tampermonkey, has been around forever, and it lets you write custom scripts which it then takes care of loading for you when you visit a specified URL. Great stuff: write your thing as a Greasemonkey script to test it and then when you’re happy, send the script file to the client and you’re done. There is a little nuance here, though. A Greasemonkey script isn’t exactly the same as a script in the page. This is partially because of browser security restrictions, and partially because GM scripts have certain magic privileged access that scripts in the page don’t have. What this means is that the Greasemonkey script environment is quite sandboxed away; it doesn’t have direct access to stuff in the page, and stuff in the page doesn’t have direct access to it (in the early days, there were security problems where in-page script walked its way back up the object tree until it got hold of one of the magic Greasemonkey objects and then used that to do all sorts of naughty privileged things that it shouldn’t have been able to, and so it all got rigorously sandboxed away to prevent that). So, if the page loads jQuery, say, and you want to use that, then you can’t, because your script is in its own little world with a peephole to the page, and getting hold of in-page objects is awkward. Obviously, your remediation script can’t be relying on any of these magic GM privileges (because it won’t have them when it’s deployed for real), so you don’t intend to use them, but because GM doesn’t know that, it still isolates your script away. Fortunately, there’s a neat little trick to have the best of both worlds; to create the script in GM to make it easy to test and iterate, but have the script run in the context of the page so it gets the environment it expects.

Request for comment: how to collaboratively make trustworthy AI a reality A little over a year ago, I wrote the first of many posts arguing: if we want a healthy internet — and a healthy digital society — we need to make sure AI is trustworthy. AI, and the large pools of data that fuel it, are central to how computing works today. If we want apps, social networks, online stores and digital government to serve us as people — and as citizens — we need to make sure the way we build with AI has things like privacy and fairness built in from the get go. Since writing that post, a number of us at Mozilla — along with literally hundreds of partners and collaborators — have been exploring the questions: What do we really mean by ‘trustworthy AI’? And, what do we want to do about it?

How to overcome distractions (and be more productive) Distractions tempt us at every turn, from an ever-growing library of Netflix titles to video games (Animal Crossing is my current vice) to all of the other far more tantalizing things we could be doing instead of doing what actually needs to be done. Is there any hope to focus on the things that matter in a world that wants us to do everything all the time? [...] Pocket features prominently in my book Indistractible. I think it’s a fantastic way to use “temptation bundling.” Temptation bundling is when we take something that we like to do and we bundle it with something we don’t really like to do, so for me listening to Pocket articles (I love the text-to-speech feature) is the way that I incentivize myself to go on a walk or to do exercise. I listen to articles while I do those things and it has a few benefits. It not only gets me outside (whether it’s exercising outside or indoors), but maybe even more beneficial is the fact that I don’t have to waste time reading articles online because I have a rule that I never read articles online. I only read articles in Pocket or listen to them in Pocket. So there’s a big time win there. I’ve been using Pocket for a very, very long time and I love it.